Shocking ICE Abuse of Women Includes Forced Sterilization

If this is happening this is totally wrong.

Why are these women even allowed into USA and then treated so badly?

1.

Mexico is a SAFE enough country and has an asylum system that could process EVERY Guatemalan, Honduran, Nicaraguan, El Salvadoran etc. coming from South America to USA through Mexico and give them either asylum in Mexico or send them back to their home countries if they do not have a legitimate basis to get asylum.

Mexico could also give asylum to all Pakistanis and Bangladeshis that have in recent years started flying to Mexico or some other South American country and then coming to USA or send them back home if they have NO legitimate basis for asylum.

2.

Mexico like USA is signatory to Geneva Convention on Refugees which EXPLICITLY states that asylum applications NEED to be taken ONLY when the asylum seeker comes to the border or inside the country DIRECTLY from the country they are persecuted in so USA could and should RETURN immediately all South Americans coming through Mexico to USA to Mexico either by stopping them at the border, refusing to take asylum application at border crossings or sending them back to Mexico immediately if they are caught inside USA.

Geneva convention is a MULTILATERAL agreement/treaty.

3.

According to current US law 8 U.S. Code § 1158 USA's Attorney General can WITHOUT JUDICIAL REVIEW (aka without the courts getting involved) decide that USA stops accepting asylum applications from people coming to USA through a "safe third country" (Mexico) and people who try to make an asylum application in USA are just "removed" from USA and returned to the "safe third country" (Mexico) pursuant to "bilateral or multilateral agreement" (Geneva convention is a multilateral agreement).

So Barr or Trump's previous AG's Sessions or Whitaker could have under US law STOPPED accepting asylum applications and sent everyone back to Mexico so the whole rush to USA would have stopped and there would be no human smuggling business to USA through Mexico and there would be no ILLEGAL immigrants dying in the deserts when they run out of water and get lost and there would be no robberies and assaults and rapes and murders of the people trying to reach USA through Mexico inside Mexico by criminals since 99% would stay in their home countries if they heard USA is returning people to Mexico immediately and there would be no inhumane practices like described by Mish and the news articles and tweets Mish quoted inside USA.

ILLEGAL immigrants are abusing the asylum process to get inside USA if they are caught when crossing the border and get legal status to work until they have their asylum hearing years later which 90%+ never shop up for (and in which 90%+ are rejected) and instead they continue living illegally in USA using the Sanctuary cities and states run by Democrats as places to live and work.

Trump could have STOPPED all this if Trump or anybody working for Trump would bother to read the Geneva Convention and 8 U.S. Code § 1158 and Trump would have instructed his Attorney General to decide WITHOUT JUDICIAL REVIEW and according to 8 U.S. Code § 1158 that from now on everybody trying to ask for asylum when caught inside USA is "removed" from USA and returned to a SAFE enough "safe third country" Mexico and told to make their asylum application there per the multilateral agreement called Geneva Convention that EXPLICITLY states that asylum applications NEED to be taken ONLY when people are coming DIRECTLY from a country where they are persecuted and NO asylum applications are taken at border crossings from now on.

Instead Trump has tried anything else from allowing AG Sessions to super-charge the "children in cages" policy started by Obama and separating children from their families like Sessions proposed until Trump was forced to sign an executive order to stop this policy few years back after media and Ivanka complained to Trump talking and tweeting tough words without no action despite Trump and his AG having total authority in current US law and Geneva Convention to stop accepting asylum applications and "remove" everyone to SAFE enough "safe third country" Mexico.

Trump could have even demanded as part of USMCA negotiations that Mexico sign a similar bilateral deal with USA than USA has with Canada where the first country ILLEGAL immigrants/asylum seekers enter is responsible for processing their asylum application and dealing with them so everyone could be returned to Mexico instead of subjecting them to inhumane treatment in USA as a way to be "tough".

Instead Trump asked and got some Mexican troops to Mexico's southern border trying to stop people there and a few thousand Mexican soldiers to Mexico's northern border trying to stop people just before they reach USA.

Despite NOT making that bilateral agreement similar to the one USA has with Canada as part of USMCA negotiations Trump still could start returning EVERYONE to Mexico that comes through Mexico to ask for asylum in USA just based on 8 U.S. Code § 1158 and multilateral agreement called the Geneva Convention but apparently Trump and all of his staff are totally clueless and have no clue that in CURRENT US LAW is a way to stop the rush of ILLEGAL immigrants/asylum seekers (IF the AG just gives the order based on 8 U.S. Code § 1158) 90%+ which are just abusing the system to come to USA as ILLEGAL immigrant economic migrants looking for low wage jobs and stealing jobs from Americans and lowering/stagnating wages for US working class for decades by now.

It is like Trump does NOT want to solve the problems he just wants to appear as "tough" and appalling inhuman treatment of people is part of that toughness.

Joe Biden is even WORSE in that he has promised AMNESTY and US citizenship to all ILLEGAL immigrants in USA currently and there are 29.5 million ILLEGAL immigrants in USA currently according to a MIT-Yale study from 2018 and if these all get US citizenship like Joe Biden has promised then USA will have tens of millions new ILLEGAL immigrants within a few years hoping to get into this amnesty or wait for the next one just like Reagan's 1986 amnesty for 5+ million ILLEGAL immigrants attracted the 29.5 million ILLEGAL immigrants that USA currently has and many of those 5+ million Reagan gave an amnesty came AFTER that Amnesty's cut-off date but just CLAIMED to have been in USA longer to qualify for that amnesty and the same phenomenon will happen all over again if Joe Biden is elected president and gives the amnesty and US citizenship to all current ILLEGAL immigrants like he has already promised to do if he is elected president.

The amnesty Joe Biden has promised will cause the tens of millions new ILLEGAL immigrants coming after that to further lower/stagnate American working class wages and steal millions or tens of millions jobs from Americans leading to more Americans having no chance to make it in life and drifting to alcoholism, drug use, criminality, hopelessness, suicide and criminality like has happened to poor working class whites around USA and like has happened to American blacks in massive numbers since 1990's aided and abetted by the Joe Biden written 1994 crime bill that created the for-profit-prisons and prison-industrial-complex and mass incarceration of American blacks through the 10 times longer prison sentences for crack than for cocaine and the three strikes law which ended up putting many to do life sentence despite many of the 3rd strikes being things like fight in a nightclub/Stripclub/Bar or stealing something from shop while using verbal threats leading to it being classified a felony.