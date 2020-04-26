Mish Talk
Senator Graham Wants to Default on $1 Trillion Debt Owed to China

Mish

Senator Lindsey Graham proposes the US should default on the Chinese holding of US treasuries.

The US economically illiterate nutcases are out this weekend led by Senator Graham. 

The Senator proposes a Pandemic Tariff including cancelling  all debt owed to China.

Anger in political circles, particularly in the Republican Party, has manifested itself in legislative proposals seeking to allow U.S citizens to sue China in American courts for the pandemic, calling for sanctions on Chinese officials

Former US ambassador to the UN and former South Carolina governor, Indian-American Nikki Haley, widely seen as a prospective last-minute vice-presidential nominee for a Trump second term, is among those pressing for action against Beijing. "China’s Communist government needs to be held accountable for their role in lying about the Coronavirus pandemic, and the US Congress needs to respond – now," Haley said in a STOP Communist China petition that received rousing endorsement in Republican circles this week.

Other US lawmakers want to go even further. In a precipitate suggestion, Haley’s fellow South Carolinian, Senator Lindsey Graham, who has President Trump’s ear, called for cancelling the more than $1 trillion in U.S treasury securities that China holds.

A US default would be economic suicide, collapse the US dollar, collapse the stock market and throw the entire global currency system into chaos.

But it would do wonders for gold.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

As I said in my response to Mish on another thread, it doesnt help to try and interpret the market in terms of 2007. Will other countries turn to China after what's happen ? China is trying to deflect blame but it isnt working.

Scooot
Scooot

Will China sell Treasuries with the threat overhanging them?

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

Supposedly the EU was to release a statement criticising China but under pressure of losing Chinese business for their exporters the EU is rewording it.

Welcome to the world of Chinese control.

EU Leaders Rewrite Document On Government Coronavirus Disinfo After China's Government Freaks Out
EU Leaders Rewrite Document On Government Coronavirus Disinfo After China's Government Freaks Out

"China has continued to run a global disinformation campaign to deflect blame for the outbreak of the pandemic and improve its international image." Just kidding! -EU

Sechel
Sechel

the financial markets would love that. must be dementia would explain other lindsay graham actions. but seriously i can't find news of this elsewhere so wondering if this is real news and how serious it is

Sechel
Sechel

Nikki Haley has dropped her normalcy and gone full MAGA nuts ever since she let the U.N. I don't recognize her. Feels like she drank the clorox

BenBernank
BenBernank

And still no hyperinflation at this point right?

ZZR600
ZZR600

Wouldn't a total breakdown in trade relations between the USA and China achieve this selloff in treasures, albeit at a slower pace? My understanding is that China accumulates only as far as a trade deficit exists

