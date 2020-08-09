Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Senator Sasse Blasts Trump's Executive Orders as "Unconstitutional Slop"

Mish

Senator Ben Sasse broke ranks today and was the first Republican to criticize the president's executive orders on Covid.

The Feud Begins

Yesterday, Trump Signed 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Trump. 

“Struggling Americans need action now. Since Democrats have sabotaged backroom talks with absurd demands that would not help working people, I support President Trump exploring his options to get unemployment benefits and other relief to the people who need them the most,” said McConnell.

Unconstitutional Slop

The ink is barely dry but the feuding has begun.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a pickle after a Basses attacks Trump’s executive orders as ‘Unconstitutional Slop’.

A member of both the Senate Judiciary and Finance Committees, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), put out a statement blasting the move.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” Sasse charged.

“President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress,” he continued.

Executive Order Comment

Diane Swonk is Chief Economist at Grant Thornton. She advises the Federal Reserve.

Legally Feasible?

The wording is not clear. What happens if the states do not put up anything? Do the states get nothing or $300, assuming the action is implemented as signed.

What About Evictions?

Trump bragged about evictions but his executive action is a "do what you can" fluff mandate. 

What Will Democrats Do?

ZeroHedge comments Furious Democrats Faced With A Daunting Question: Will They Dare To Challenge Trump's Stimulus Orders

Bloomberg comments Trump’s Pandemic Relief Orders Likely to Face Legal Challenges.

One question is, who will sue? While they have criticized the orders as insufficient and impractical, congressional Democrats may view it as politically risky to block payments to Americans in distress.

“It puts the administration in a different position than what they’ve been used to,” said Keith Whittington, an expert on politics and law at Princeton. “It’s smart politics.”

But states that planned to use pandemic relief funds for purposes other than unemployment payments might refuse to comply with Trump’s directive, potentially setting up a legal battle. The president seemed to acknowledge that possibility when he announced the orders on Saturday.

“I guess maybe they’ll bring legal actions. But they won’t win,” he told reporters. “I think this will go very rapidly through the courts.”

Landlords are among the potential litigants. One of the orders Trump issued appears to give federal housing officials broad discretion to prevent evictions.

“Every legal aid lawyer in the country faced with a destitute client being evicted will slap this executive order on the judge’s table and say there should not be any eviction,” said Charles Tiefer, a law professor at the University of Baltimore. “And their landlords who have federally insured mortgages will argue back that it would be illegal for evictions to be halted.”

“The argument behind the payroll tax seems very aggressive,” said Whittington. “The breadth of the order clearly exceeds what Congress anticipated in giving the Treasury some discretion to delay tax deadlines in disaster areas.”

Attack on Social Security

The Hill reports Biden says Trump executive order is 'a reckless war on Social Security'

One of the several orders Trump signed from his private club in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday afternoon directs the Treasury Department to allow employers to defer payment of employee-side Social Security payroll taxes through the end of the year for Americans making less than roughly $100,000 annually. Trump also said that he intends to forgive the deferred payroll taxes and make permanent payroll tax cuts if he is reelected in November.

In an emailed statement addressing the president's order, Biden said that such a move would “undermine the entire financial footing of Social Security.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee said that unlike the 2012 payroll tax plan put forth by the Obama administration, Trump’s executive order does not appear to include “protections or guarantees that the Social Security Trust Fund will be made whole.”

“He is laying out his roadmap to cutting Social Security,” Biden said. “Our seniors and millions of Americans with disabilities are under enough stress without Trump putting their hard-earned Social Security benefits in doubt.”

Lawsuits Will Fly

Lawsuits are all but certain. 

A Republican governor or two may even join in. And if there are lawsuits, Trump will likely lose. 

Curiously, perhaps Trump even wants to lose. Whether it would help is debatable, but he is in such a deep hole politically, he may view this as his best shot.

Mish

Comments (17)
No. 1-8
Sechel
Sechel

Trump deferred collection. He did not suspend it. And since many companies lack guidance they will probably choose to collect and pay it anyway for fear of being on the hook for it later. The payroll deferral additionally does nothing for those out if work. It's like taking cough syrup for athletes foot. And agree likely to face legal challenges. Seems like Trump knows that but wanted to engage in Kabul theater on a mocked up stage in Bedminster designed to look like an official Whitehouse setting. It was an exercise in make believe

The power of the purse rests with Congress, not the President and even if Trump has never read the constitution those advising him have and are presumed to have

CautiousObserver
CautiousObserver

I figure this is mostly a political move to stop the Democrats from claiming that Republicans are the ones preventing the most recent stimulus bill from being approved and that Republicans do not care about getting relief to the unemployed as much as Democrats do. In that respect it might work, even if it is otherwise not effective.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Steve Schmidt can sue. That way Republicans are doing the suing.

Whatevs. More flatulence from the fuckwad.

ajc1970
ajc1970

This is just part of a game.

He knows these would fail in court, but he knows that by the time the legal cases play out, the orders will be moot because Congress will have presented him with a bill he can sign.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Lawyers will have a field day.

Sechel
Sechel

From an economic standpoint this feels like bad policy. If someone told you you could delay a debt you would not spend the money but sit on the funds. Highly questionable what if anything is achieved by this action

channelstuffing
channelstuffing

Stimulus checks is way cheaper than the NG on every street corner,and even with the boom in prison construction,it won't be close to meeting the soaring demand.Dawn to dusk nation wide curfew,IED's,roving technicals,road blocks,mass looting...coming to neighborhood near you!

numike
numike

When do I get my stimulus check??

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost

Trump signed an executive order today after talks with Democrats broke down.

Mish

by

Quatloo

Covid Stimulus Talks Break Down, Now What?

The Democrats and Republicans could not agree on a compromise on Friday. Trump has threatened to call his own shots.

Mish

by

CautiousObserver

Don't Hold Parties in LA or the Mayor May Shut Off Your Water

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcett is tired of parties that violate Covid rules.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Huge Spike in Long-Term Unemployment

The percentage of those unemployed for 15 weeks or longer spiked to 5.0% in July. And it will be much worse next month.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

What is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the US?

Media is rife with complaints of overcounts and undercounts of Covid-19 deaths.

Mish

by

WildBull

Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud

The Manhattan district attorney made the disclosure in a new court filing involving Trump's tax returns.

Mish

by

tgrdrgn

Trump Weighs Imposing His Stimulus Plan, Constitution be Damned

Congress is still bickering over a Covid relief bill, so Trump proposes taking matters into his own hands.

Mish

by

TonGut

Millions of Workers Suffering From Repeat Layoffs

Due to failed reopenings people have been called back to work only to be laid off again.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Trump's Outrageous and Unconstitutional Demands On TikTok and Microsoft

Trump's keep changing his tune on TikTok. Each time the story gets more outrageous.

Mish

by

RayLopez

Second Fed President Calls For More Free Money

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin issued a video call today for more free money.

Mish

by

Herkie