Second Success: Moderna's Covid Vaccine is 94% Effective

Mish

A second US vaccine success gives world more hope.

Stocks are up this morning on news Moderna Inc’s Experimental Vaccine was 94.5% Effective. 

Together with Pfizer Inc’s vaccine, which is also more than 90% effective, and pending more safety data and regulatory review, the United States could have two vaccines authorized for emergency use in December with as many as 60 million doses of vaccine available this year.

“We are going to have a vaccine that can stop COVID-19,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in a telephone interview.

Moderna’s interim analysis was based on 95 infections among trial participants who received either a placebo or the vaccine. Of those, only five infections occurred in those who received the vaccine, which is administered in two shots 28 days apart.

“Having more than one source of an effective vaccine will increase the global supply and, with luck, help us all to get back to something like normal sometime in 2021,” said Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh.

Moderna vs Pfizer

  • Moderna expects it to be stable at normal fridge temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F) for 30 days and it can be stored for up to 6 months at -20C.
  • Pfizer’s vaccine must be shipped and stored at -70C. It can be stored for up to five days at standard refrigerator temperatures or for up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box.
  • Russia licensed its Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine for domestic use in August before it released data from large-scale trials. It said on Nov. 11 that its vaccine was 92% effective based on 20 infections in its large trial.

Side Effects

  • A significant proportion of volunteers experienced severe aches and pains after taking the second dose. 
  • 10% who had fatigue severe enough to interfere with daily activities.
  • Most of these complaints were generally short-lived, Moderna said.

“These effects are what we would expect with a vaccine that is working and inducing a good immune response,” said Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.

Next year, the companies may have as many as 1 billion doses of the vaccines available, easily sufficient for the US population of about 330 million. 

Congratulations to Moderna.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-8
jivefive99
jivefive99

Russia just reported that their vaccine success rate just went up from 92% to 96.5% effective.

Sechel
Sechel

I fully expected Morna's vaccine to have similar results to the Pfizer one. They are both based on similar technology. I don't recall if the Pfizer vaccine had similar side effects

Sechel
Sechel

It's going to be dificult to get many peopletotake the vaccine

This is or the Pfizer vaccine

The vaccine, and likely most others, will require two doses to work, injections that must be given weeks apart, company protocols show. Scientists anticipate that the shots will cause enervating flu-like side effects — including sore arms, muscle aches and fever — that could last days and temporarily sideline some people from work or school. And even if a vaccine proves 90 percent effective, the rate Pfizer touted for its product, 1 in 10 recipients would still be vulnerable. That means, at least in the short term, as population-level immunity grows, people can't stop social distancing and throw away their masks.

KidHorn
KidHorn

Is 95% effectiveness enough to stop the fear? 1 out of 20 will get the vaccine and think they're immune, when they're not.

FromBrussels
FromBrussels

....another one that comes out with Trump's truth (we ll have a vaccine very soon) right after the elections , VERY remarkable to say the least ! That being said, this one seems to be much more viable than Pfizer's because of storage issues....but I and many people with me don't want neither, thank you !

shamrock
shamrock

If Russia has been vaccinating since August with a 92% effective vaccine then why are the case and deaths in Russia at all time highs in November? Nobody took it?

Mish
Mish

Editor

I was asked why FDIC would not be needed under a 100% Gold-Backed Dollar.

I added a 6 point addendum here

Controversial Gold Advocate Judy Shelton Will Soon Be On the Fed
Controversial Gold Advocate Judy Shelton Will Soon Be On the Fed

Trump's nominee, Judy Shelton appears headed to the Fed.

