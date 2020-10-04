TheStreet
Second Largest Movie Chain Is Likely Closing All the Doors



Regal Cinema is struggling. It's weighing options.

Indefinite Closure of 500+ Theaters

The Wall Street Journal reports Regal Cinemas Likely Suspending Operations at All U.S. Locations

The second-largest cinema chain in America is likely to close indefinitely all its U.S. locations, after reopening in August, according to a person familiar with the plans, escalating the pandemic-driven crisis faced by the entertainment industry.

Cineworld Group PLC’s Regal Entertainment Group’s potential decision to suspend operations at its more than 500 locations follows a cascade of postponements for big-budget Hollywood films, most recently the coming James Bond title “No Time to Die.” The studio behind the film, MGM Holdings Inc., on Friday said it was delaying the film for the second time, to next April, from this November. It had originally been scheduled for release in April of this year.

Bankruptcies Coming

“If the status quo continues, 69% of small and midsize movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or to close permanently,” the National Association of Theatre Owners said in a written statement.

Restaurants, bowling alleys, and churches are open, but California and New York will not let cinemas open.

Churches, where everyone is singing or saying prayers out loud rate to be worse than cinemas where talking is prohibited.



Sechel
Sechel

I read this

Zardoz
Zardoz

"cinemas where talking is prohibited."

If only...

Sechel
Sechel

Gave up going to the movies well over a decade ago. Paying to watch commercials, previews and struggling for arm wrest control or being able to see over the guy in front of you seemed like a loser. Covid-19 is just a catalyst for the inevitable. Hollywood is dead too. The best talent is now on Amazon and Netflix as well as showtime. Once home TV 's passes 42 inches and got hung on the wall it was over for theater chains

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Bring back drive-ins!

Carl_R
Carl_R

I think they are open here, but would you go? We had record cases day before yesterday, and just missed the record for deaths by a couple.

