Santa Claus Spreads Covid to 75 in Nursing Home
Mish
The Independent reports 75 infected with Covid after Santa Claus visits nursing home in Belgium.
The visitor was reportedly among the first to test positive shortly after appearing at the Hemelrijck home in Mol in a bid to cheer up its 169 residents.
The mayor and Brussels Times alleged that care home management had initially said social distancing rules had been followed during the visit, with the man – reported to be a son of a resident – remaining a safe distance from residents and wearing a mask at all times.
“Initially they said that the rules had been followed, but then straight away you receive photos from the families of residents where you can see that this wasn’t the case,” Mr Caeyers said.
VRT reported that in photographs of the event, the visitors were wearing masks, but care home residents were not.
“We received incorrect information from the management,” the municipality told Brussels Times. “We deeply regret that. After looking at several photos, we have to conclude that this goes much further than an error of judgement. Rather, this is a case of totally irresponsible management.”
Irresponsible Management
In the US there would certainly be lawsuits over this Santa Claus incident.
We need to think carefully about the blanket indemnifications Republicans seek.
