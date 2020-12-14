TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Santa Claus Spreads Covid to 75 in Nursing Home

Mish

In what appears to be reckless management, there is a covid super-spreader disaster in a Belgium nursing home

The Independent reports 75 infected with Covid after Santa Claus visits nursing home in Belgium.

The visitor was reportedly among the first to test positive shortly after appearing at the Hemelrijck home in Mol in a bid to cheer up its 169 residents.

The mayor and Brussels Times alleged that care home management had initially said social distancing rules had been followed during the visit, with the man – reported to be a son of a resident – remaining a safe distance from residents and wearing a mask at all times.

“Initially they said that the rules had been followed, but then straight away you receive photos from the families of residents where you can see that this wasn’t the case,” Mr Caeyers said.

VRT reported that in photographs of the event, the visitors were wearing masks, but care home residents were not.

“We received incorrect information from the management,” the municipality told Brussels Times. “We deeply regret that. After looking at several photos, we have to conclude that this goes much further than an error of judgement. Rather, this is a case of totally irresponsible management.

Irresponsible Management

In the US there would certainly be lawsuits over this Santa Claus incident.

We need to think carefully about the blanket indemnifications Republicans seek.

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-5
Mish
Mish

Editor

I wanted to put a spotlight on the indemnification issue so I made a second post out of Santa, removing the addition to my previous post.

FromBrussels
FromBrussels

MISH ! I would delete you , if only I could ...The audience here s gonna bash me, make fun of me again ! ... Jokes apart, my poor old, dementia suffering mam, was found C19 positive three weeks ago, the only one among 25 residents and a rotating staff of 12, apart from refusing food, she didn t have serious symptoms and she s out of quarantaine now, saw her today, and I do realise that the end is near....Well, c est la vie , I guess ... It s sad nevertheless...

bubblelife
bubblelife

The facility may have been following rules but residents can't be forced to wear masks. Also, residents with dementia/Alzheimer's complicate the situation.

DoctorFuture
DoctorFuture

My 68 year old brother, whom I always looked up to in life and had a reputation for being street smart and a voice of reason for others, has been caught up in the Trump cult and being unrecognizable in his views, like many other mentors I have been shocked about. Of course, he affirmed in general that COVID was a Democratic hoax and overblown, and fought attempts to wear masks and other restrictions in his Facebook posts, as I understood them.

Well, I found out a week ago that my brother, who was a picture of manliness and vitality far younger than his years, finally agreed to go to the hospital after refusing to accept he had COVID, and promptly put into ICU. While gasping for air in the hospital, he was still posting on Facebook for others in his state to resist quarantines and other restrictions, like a person sneaking a cigarette while on oxygen with emphysema. The next day (last Tuesday) they determined that 100% oxygen was not cutting it, and they put him on a ventilator. He has been up and down since then, fighting the invasive tube when his sedation wears off, lying face down, and is still on it, and with a feeding tube. I was told that he attended a large family gathering while knowing he was sick. Since that time his ex-wife is in the hospital with it, her husband and his ex-mother in law have it, both his daughters and their husbands, and some of the grandchildren, who were all there as I understand.

I say all this not to disparage my dear brother, and much or all of this is already on family Facebook postings, but I share this to (a) ask for prayer for my brother and other family members, and (b) as a warning to try to encourage others to not be arrogant and make these mistakes to avoid hurting ourselves and our loved ones if at all practicable, with the goal of trying to save others' lives here.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

That’s a very sad story. I’m sure whoever was playing Santa had the best of intentions.....but these are dangerous times that call for careful assessment of risks, and for good protocols.

Elder care homes are a fact of life......I have hard time seeing how our society could get by without them.....but if many of them were sued into bankruptcy it might put a hitch in the whole system.

Obviously homes have a responsibility to protect their residents....but they can’t prevent COVID completely...or at least it isn’t easy. I’m not sure how much protection the government should give them from lawsuits.....but it shouldn’t be easy to sue.
And it doesn’t make sense to sue some nursing home because some ninety-year-old dies from COVID....it’s a given that such individuals are near the end of life.....that’s why they’re there.

These elder care facilities....every town has them...the business model is mostly based on the resident being a ward of the state and all their social security and pension benefits going to the facility. They get to keep maybe $100/month for incidentals.....this just happened to an unfortunate friend of mine who became completely disabled (he has no family).

The facilities hire the bottom of the barrel for staff. Lots of turn-over. Other businesses (home health) provide visits by CNA’s with slightly better training and pay.....but they are mobile workers who visit multiple facilities a day in normal times.
I have a friend who does that work....she is a special kind of angel if you ask me...but it’s a high risk job.....she gets tested weekly.

It’s a sad business, elder care. Not much incentive for high quality care...just the reverse....they less the homes spend on the elders, the better their bottom line. I don’t know what the margins are in the nursing home biz. Anybody know?

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Victory for Common Sense: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court tossed the Texas lawsuit on grounds Texas lacked standing to pursue the case.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

How to Tell if You Have Trump Cult Syndrome

Do you have TCS, Trump Cult Syndrome? My simple test will reveal the answer.

Mish

by

xil

Pennsylvania Delivers a Blistering Rebuke of Texas Lawsuit

Once again, Republican hopes are up on a laughable longshot at overturning the election.

Mish

by

LewisM

Expect the Most Evictions in History as Ban Expires

The federal ban on evictions expires in January. For millions that's when huge problems start.

Mish

by

Quark711

Are Democrats or Republicans More to Blame for the Covid Impasse?

There is plenty of blame to go around but where is the preponderance?

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

UK and EU Ditch Deadline and Extend Talks

As expected in tis corner, talks between the UK and EU are back on.

Mish

by

Scooot

Biden Is Off to a Bad Start Under Progressive Pressure

Under Progressive pressure, Biden ponders canceling $50,000 in student loans.

Mish

by

Telenochek82

Are Home Prices in Black Neighborhoods Underpriced?

Homes in Black neighborhoods are underpriced by about $156 billion, according to Andre M. Perry of the Brookings Institution. Do you buy that story?

Mish

by

Eddie_T

More Than 500,000 Restaurants are in Freefall

Restaurants are struggling and the latest lockdowns add to the misery.

Mish

by

Maverick Observer

Are You Willing to Die For Trump?

The Arizona GOP asks if you are willing to give up your life to help Trump remain president.

Mish

by

Carl_R