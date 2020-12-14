Santa Claus Spreads Covid to 75 in Nursing Home

DoctorFuture 28 mins

My 68 year old brother, whom I always looked up to in life and had a reputation for being street smart and a voice of reason for others, has been caught up in the Trump cult and being unrecognizable in his views, like many other mentors I have been shocked about. Of course, he affirmed in general that COVID was a Democratic hoax and overblown, and fought attempts to wear masks and other restrictions in his Facebook posts, as I understood them.

Well, I found out a week ago that my brother, who was a picture of manliness and vitality far younger than his years, finally agreed to go to the hospital after refusing to accept he had COVID, and promptly put into ICU. While gasping for air in the hospital, he was still posting on Facebook for others in his state to resist quarantines and other restrictions, like a person sneaking a cigarette while on oxygen with emphysema. The next day (last Tuesday) they determined that 100% oxygen was not cutting it, and they put him on a ventilator. He has been up and down since then, fighting the invasive tube when his sedation wears off, lying face down, and is still on it, and with a feeding tube. I was told that he attended a large family gathering while knowing he was sick. Since that time his ex-wife is in the hospital with it, her husband and his ex-mother in law have it, both his daughters and their husbands, and some of the grandchildren, who were all there as I understand.

I say all this not to disparage my dear brother, and much or all of this is already on family Facebook postings, but I share this to (a) ask for prayer for my brother and other family members, and (b) as a warning to try to encourage others to not be arrogant and make these mistakes to avoid hurting ourselves and our loved ones if at all practicable, with the goal of trying to save others' lives here.