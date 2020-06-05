Retired Marine General Latest to Admonish Trump

The number of high-ranking ex-military members blasting Trump has grown every day. Add a Marine general to the list.

Please note that retired top Marine Gen. John Allen joins Mattis dissent from Trump.

Allen warns of 'Beginning of the End' for Democracy if troops are used against protests.

Allen, the former commander of the NATO International Security Assistance Force and U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said Trump’s halting Rose Garden speech in which he declared himself the “president of law and order,” the use of tear gas on protesters outside the White House and the church photo op that followed Monday was a “stunning” moment and potentially a pivotal one. “Donald Trump expressed only the barest of condolences at the murder of George Floyd, but he also said nothing about the fundamental and underlying reasons for the unrest: systemic racism and inequality, a historic absence of respect, and a denial of justice,” Allen wrote. “...Donald Trump isn’t religious, has no need of religion, and doesn’t care about the devout, except insofar as they serve his political needs,” he added. “He failed to project any of the higher emotions or leadership desperately needed in every quarter of this nation during this dire moment.” “Fully equipped riot police and troops violently, and without provocation, set upon the peaceful demonstrators there, manhandling and beating many of them, employing flash-bangs, riot-control agents, and pepper spray throughout,” he wrote. “These demonstrators had done nothing to warrant such an attack. Media who were watching over the scene craned their cameras to try to understand what had happened to justify this violence, until it became clear for all to see. The riot police had waded into these nonviolent American citizens — who were protesting massive social injustice — with the sole purpose of clearing the area around St. John’s Episcopal Church, on the other side of the park, so the self-proclaimed 'ally of peaceful protesters,' Donald Trump, could pose there for a photo-op.”

Right to Peaceful Protest

There is a right to peaceful protest. And this was peaceful protest, at least until Trump forced his way into the scene for a photo op.

Yet people still defend Trump. They claim it was not a peaceful protest.

Facts of the Matter

It was a peaceful protest The Attorney General forcibly had a path cleared for Trump by MPs News media were smashed Only 2 Republican senators stood up for Trump Numerous ranking ex-military officials admit Trump broke up a peaceful protest and that was a constitutionally dangerous thing to do

I am sure someone can dig up some small snip that shows it was not peaceful, most likely after the MPs started smashing people, but the big, oft-repeated complaint was the MPs did not use teargas.

OK it was pepper spray or smoke canisters as if that matters one bit (it doesn't).

Amazing Lengths

Trump's supported twist themselves in knots to avoid admitting Trump did anything wrong.

TDS Types One and Two

If you are looking for TDS, look no further than the Tweet above.

Such supporters believe Trump can do anything and everything and they will defend Trump no matter what he says or does.

Yes, there are those who will never admit Trump has done anything right.

They have TDS too. I leave it to the reader to decide which form of TDS is worse.

Trump is a Threat to the Constitution

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounced President Trump as a Threat to the Constitution.

Yesterday, I chimed in with the same message Trump is a Threat to the Constitution.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis writes. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.

James N. Miller Accuses Trump of Crossing the Line

Defense Science Board Member and former under secretary of defense, James N. Miller, resigned today.

In his resignation letter, Miller said to the current Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper: "Law-abiding protesters just outside the White House were dispersed using tear gas and rubber bullets — not for the sake of safety, but to clear a path for a presidential photo op. You then accompanied President Trump in walking from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for that photo. "

Miller also accused Esper of violating his oath of office. He also accused Trump and Esper of crossing a line.

"I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?" asked Miller.

I Cannot Remain Silent

Mike Mullen , Seventeenth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says I Cannot Remain Silent.

I remain confident in the professionalism of our men and women in uniform. They will serve with skill and with compassion. They will obey lawful orders.



I am less confident in the soundness of the orders they will be given by this commander in chief, and I am not convinced that the conditions on our streets, as bad as they are, have risen to the level that justifies a heavy reliance on military troops. Certainly, we have not crossed the threshold that would make it appropriate to invoke the provisions of the Insurrection Act.

Praised China's Crackdown at Tiananmen Square

Trump's TDS afflicted supporters will never admit Trump was wrong.

Never. Most of them want Trump to act like China and crush any dissent with as much force as it takes.

Please note that Trump Praised China's Crackdown at Tiananmen Square.

"When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength," Trump replied. "That shows you the power of strength. Our country is right now perceived as weak...as being spit on by the rest of the world." Fast-forward to 2020, and Trump has called on US governors to use law enforcement to "dominate" protesters who've flooded the streets of cities across America to demonstrate against police brutality.

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Fortunately, Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered.

How do know that?

Easy.

It is not often four Republican Senators openly blast Trump. It is not often that only 2 Republican Senators defend Trump. It is not often retired admirals blast a sitting president It is not often an ex-Defense Secretary blats a sitting president It is not often a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says "I Cannot Remain Silent." It is not often someone turns in their resignation to the current Defense Secretary, accusing the Secretary and Trump of "crossing the line".

Trump's supporters look the other way.

They fabricate excuses like the protest was not peaceful, besides "It was not teargas".

What a pathetic disgrace.

