Republicans Blast Trump as He Golfs,  Fate of the Bill Uncertain

Trump is Golfing as Congress wonders.

A Mistake

Senator Roy Blunt, chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, warned President Donald Trump that attempting to change the bipartisan COVID-19 stimulus package would be "a mistake" after the president urged lawmakers to raise the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000.

"The best way out of this is for the president to sign the bill, and I still hope that's what he decides," said Blount.

Rare Christmas Eve Session

In a Rare Christmas Eve Session, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put forward a unanimous consent request to raise direct payments to $2000 but that was quickly blocked by Republicans.

Trump Is Golfing

With the fate of the bill in Limbo, Trump is golfing.

Give Them Money

As noted previously, AOC Agrees With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone

Love Boat

AOC, Trump, and Pelosi are all in the same love boat.

What were the odds of that?

What Will Trump Do?

We still don't know the answer to this question: Is Trump's Intent a Pocket Veto?

Final Results

Merry Christmas

