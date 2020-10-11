Republicans and Democrats Reject Trump's Covid Proposal
Lawmakers Balk at Trump's Proposal
On October 6, Trump instructed Republicans to not negotiate a deal.
One day later, Trump made a proposed deal.
Ironically, Lawmakers of Both Parties Balk at Trump Administration’s Latest Stimulus Offer.
Both Senate Republicans and House Democrats signaled opposition to the Trump administration’s $1.8 trillion offer for coronavirus relief aid, again clouding the prospects for an agreement before Election Day.
The pushback from Senate Republicans comes after the White House increased its offer on Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) in the on-again, off-again effort to reach an agreement on a fifth aid package before the election. The new bid calls for more than $1.8 trillion in spending, with about $400 billion of the funds reallocated from unspent money from earlier legislation, bringing the total cost to about $1.5 trillion, according to a person familiar with the offer.
One major source of concern among Senate Republicans is the White House proposal’s provision to expand the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies for people who have lost jobs, and with them their employer-sponsored health care, during the pandemic. Many Republicans oppose an expansion of the ACA, which they have criticized and sought to repeal for years.
Sen. John Barrasso (R., Wyo.) said a proposed expansion to eligibility for Affordable Care Act subsidies would represent an “enormous betrayal,” according to the people.
Twilight Zone Synopsis
- Republicans don't like Trump's proposal because it costs too much.
- Democrats don't like Trump's proposal because it costs too little.
- Trump, who seeks to end Obamacare, now proposes expanding Obamacare benefits.
- Trump who urged Republicans not to deal, suddenly wants to deal.
