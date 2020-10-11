Republicans and Democrats Reject Trump's Covid Proposal

Eddie_T 18 mins

In a day and time where UBI is gaining traction because even conservatives can see the handwriting on the wall with regards to a deflationary future without jobs for the people at the bottom, how is it that we can keep saying that universal health care is just too expensive?

One reason is because we spend an inordinate amount of our taxpayer pie on the military and on servicing our incomprehensible debt.

The second is because we have effective misinformation campaigns being paid for by those with the most money and the most to lose.....Big Insurance and Big Pharma. They pay the same merchants of doubt that once were employed by the tobacco companies to make cigarettes sound like a good idea.

Obamacare...that name is a clue.

Don't make it about covering people who need medical and can'f get it....make it about a President a lot of people didn't like. Obama has come and gone, but we still have the use of the hatred..... in order to keep the corporate profits rolling in for Blue Cross and United Healthcare and Aetna.

And don't forget death panels. Old people are easily scared, and they vote.

For Trump it was never about the care part....it was about the Obama part.....when he stood up at his rallies and said he was going to rescind something Obama did, the crowds roared.....the same crowds with lousy or no health coverage.....many of whom actually benefited from "Obamacare" and didn't even really know what it was...the waters were so successfully muddied by the professional mud-stirrers, that it hardly mattered.