TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Republicans and Democrats Reject Trump's Covid Proposal

Mish

Republican and Democrat leaders want little to do with Trump's covid stimulus proposal. Reasons vary.

Lawmakers Balk at Trump's Proposal

On October 6, Trump instructed Republicans to not negotiate a deal. 

One day later, Trump made a proposed deal. 

Ironically, Lawmakers of Both Parties Balk at Trump Administration’s Latest Stimulus Offer.

Both Senate Republicans and House Democrats signaled opposition to the Trump administration’s $1.8 trillion offer for coronavirus relief aid, again clouding the prospects for an agreement before Election Day.

The pushback from Senate Republicans comes after the White House increased its offer on Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) in the on-again, off-again effort to reach an agreement on a fifth aid package before the election. The new bid calls for more than $1.8 trillion in spending, with about $400 billion of the funds reallocated from unspent money from earlier legislation, bringing the total cost to about $1.5 trillion, according to a person familiar with the offer.

One major source of concern among Senate Republicans is the White House proposal’s provision to expand the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies for people who have lost jobs, and with them their employer-sponsored health care, during the pandemic. Many Republicans oppose an expansion of the ACA, which they have criticized and sought to repeal for years. 

Sen. John Barrasso (R., Wyo.) said a proposed expansion to eligibility for Affordable Care Act subsidies would represent an “enormous betrayal,” according to the people.

Twilight Zone Synopsis

  • Republicans don't like Trump's proposal because it costs too much.
  • Democrats don't like Trump's proposal because it costs too little.
  • Trump, who seeks to end Obamacare, now proposes  expanding Obamacare benefits.
  • Trump who urged Republicans not to deal, suddenly wants to deal.

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Sechel
Sechel

Well the country wanted a non-politician. We got someone who has a total lack of appreciation for the legislative process even after four years and blows up negotiations during the 11th hour and thinks a tweet can reset them.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

In a day and time where UBI is gaining traction because even conservatives can see the handwriting on the wall with regards to a deflationary future without jobs for the people at the bottom, how is it that we can keep saying that universal health care is just too expensive?

One reason is because we spend an inordinate amount of our taxpayer pie on the military and on servicing our incomprehensible debt.

The second is because we have effective misinformation campaigns being paid for by those with the most money and the most to lose.....Big Insurance and Big Pharma. They pay the same merchants of doubt that once were employed by the tobacco companies to make cigarettes sound like a good idea.

Obamacare...that name is a clue.

Don't make it about covering people who need medical and can'f get it....make it about a President a lot of people didn't like. Obama has come and gone, but we still have the use of the hatred..... in order to keep the corporate profits rolling in for Blue Cross and United Healthcare and Aetna.

And don't forget death panels. Old people are easily scared, and they vote.

For Trump it was never about the care part....it was about the Obama part.....when he stood up at his rallies and said he was going to rescind something Obama did, the crowds roared.....the same crowds with lousy or no health coverage.....many of whom actually benefited from "Obamacare" and didn't even really know what it was...the waters were so successfully muddied by the professional mud-stirrers, that it hardly mattered.

Realist
Realist

If Trump manages to win the election, America gets four more years (or maybe more) of crazy. For America’s sake, I hope that doesn’t happen.

Regarding the US medical “system” (really a non-system, more like a chaotic witches brew), it is absolutely stunning that America spends over 18% of GDP on this “system”, compared to 9-11% for other developed countries who cover everyone, and have far better health outcomes. Not having a single-payer system is just one more disgrace at times like this.

How many people have lost their health care coverage during this pandemic and economic downturn. At a time when they need it more than ever.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Forget about a new stimulus bill before the election.

Mish

by

davebarnes2

Second Debate Cancelled, Biden Wins by Default

Trump refuses to do a virtual debate so the sponsors formally cancelled the event.

Mish

by

Jojo

Trump Threatens China With a "Big Price" for Covid

Trump again blames China for unleashing Covid on the world. VP Pence did the same.

Mish

by

AussiePete

Trump Triples Down on Failed Strategies

Trump made two politically bad moves today, both related to Covid.

Mish

by

Cowpoke

10% of Adults Didn't Have Enough to Eat in the Previous 7 Days

Census Bureau stats show an increasing number of people are struggling with rent, food, and job losses due to Covid.

Mish

by

long memory man

Trump Refuses to Participate in a Virtual Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the next debate would take place virtually. Trump said no.

Mish

by

RunnerDan

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

I have some questions for Donald Trump and his supporters. As a bonus I have 26 direct quotes to ponder.

Mish

by

threeblindmice

The Stock Market and Gold are Up, Why?

Let's investigate claims as to why the market does this or that.

Mish

by

oldereb

3,500 Corporations So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US

Thousands of companies file trade lawsuits against the US over Trump's tariffs.

Mish

by

Jennie Jones

10,000 Mink Die From Covid Spread by Humans

Fur farms are hit by covid believed spread by humans.

Mish

by

Tengen