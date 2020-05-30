Protesters Attack CNN, Smash Cars in Atlanta and LA

Riots over the death of George Floyd’s death continues for fourth day

Worse yet, the violence has spread from Minneapolis to other cities.

Los Angeles

Atlanta

Political Protests Can Influence Elections

Minneapolis

Minneapolis was the trigger for these events.

Riots that have been underway for four days now following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer with a knee in his neck.

Trump sent in the national guard and chimed in with a pair of Tweets.

When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

Twitter cited Trump for glorifying violence.

The "When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts" quote dates to 1967.

When 20-year Miami Police Chief Walter Headley used the phrase, he was addressing his department’s “crackdown on Negro slum hoodlums.”

“This is war. We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet,” said Headley.

Trump claims to be stating facts.

Horribly Irresponsible

Facts aside, it was a horribly irresponsible thing for Trump to say. And it will backfire on Trump.

For details including a video of the incident, and a discussion of the Tweet, please see Twitter Cites Trump for Glorifying Violence

Mish