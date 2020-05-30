Mish Talk
Protesters Attack CNN, Smash Cars in Atlanta and LA

Mish

Riots over the death of George Floyd’s death continues for fourth day

Worse yet, the violence has spread from Minneapolis to other cities.

Los Angeles

Atlanta

Political Protests Can Influence Elections

Minneapolis

Minneapolis was the trigger for these events. 

Riots that have been underway for four days now following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer with a knee in his neck. 

Trump sent in the national guard and chimed in with a pair of Tweets.

When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

Twitter cited Trump for glorifying violence.

The "When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts" quote dates to 1967. 

When 20-year Miami Police Chief Walter Headley used the phrase, he was addressing his department’s “crackdown on Negro slum hoodlums.”

“This is war. We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet,” said Headley.

Trump claims to be stating facts. 

Horribly Irresponsible

Facts aside, it was a horribly irresponsible thing for Trump to say. And it will backfire on Trump.

For details including a video of the incident, and a discussion of the Tweet, please see Twitter Cites Trump for Glorifying Violence

Mish

Comments (10)
No. 1-6
Realist
Realist

Just more ”politics of hate” from the Divider in Chief. It won't backfire on him with his base.

Sechel
Sechel

Is it just me, I don't think Trump was successful reducing tensions.
Maybe , "you loot , we shoot" was just not the right thing to say

gregggg
gregggg

I smell George Soros money.

JohnB99
JohnB99

Since this is my old stomping grounds, i will say I'm not shocked.

I owned a restaurant on Griggs ave. (not far from the fires last night), ran businesses in uptown, lived in robbinsdale before we got out to the burbs.

This has been brewing for quite a while. In 2010, a great officer, Scott Patrick, was gunned down in cold blood. The switch was flipped and the police changed their tactics and attitudes.

There's been other officers that have been gunned down, usually tied back to Chicago based gangs.

Watching this unfold on TV, with Nat. Guard on the streets and a curfew in place...thousands ignoring it, this needs to move quick with good convictions, for the sake of the cities.

These comments are just pouring gasoline on the fire. Threatening to send in the national guard when governor Walz had already called them up, stupid. Threatening looters, stupid. This area still has high quality surveillance from the RNC convention years ago. These people are already being found & arrested in the suburbs.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Stock market will open up BIG this Monday for sure. Thank God there's some certainty in this world eh. I mean what are we going to do without the stock market? Face reality?

CautiousObserver
CautiousObserver

CNN headline: “Protests in Multiple Cities Over George Floyd’s Death”

I suspect this headline is misleading and something else is going on. For the record, police also periodically kill white guys when they should not. Some of those killings are also pretty grim. All it takes is one person in uniform using extremely bad judgement in a critical situation.

