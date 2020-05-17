Mish Talk
Powell Warns Recovery May Stretch to the End of 2021

Mish

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a stark economic message on 60 Minutes tonight about how long the recovery may take.

Jerome Powell will be on CBS' 60 Minutes this evening. The New York Times has a preview.

“This economy will recover; it may take a while,” Mr. Powell said in a preview of the CBS program “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday morning. “It may take a period of time, it could stretch through the end of next year, we don’t really know.”

“Assuming that there’s not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you’ll see the economy recover steadily through the second half of this year,” he said. “For the economy to fully recover, people will have to be fully confident, and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine.”

No Shocker 

This is not a shocker although it is unusual for the Fed chair to be this blunt. 

The message is warranted as the economic data has been nothing but grim.

  1. May 8: Over 20 Million Jobs Lost As Unemployment Rises Most In History
  2. May 15: Retail Sales Plunge Way More Than Expected
  3. May 15: Industrial Production Declines Most in 101 Years

Fed Promotes More Free Money

The Fed cannot directly give money away so that burden falls on Congress. 

In additional unusual moves, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari both asked for Congressional Action.

This is a sign of panic. I commented on May 14, Panic Sets In: Fed Promotes More Free Money.

The Fed seldom steps in with fiscal recommendations, especially more deficit increasing measures. 

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-3
Sechel
Sechel

Don't see how we have a full recovery until there's we have a vaccine or at the very least a national program of testing and tracing. Without that it will be difficult to convince people to board airplanes, eat at restaurants and go to malls, take a cruise??, and none of those things can be done at pre-covid-19 levels.

I see some problems now I didn't see a few months ago. Companies will switch to having workers tele-commute. They'll save huge sums on rent but this will place strains on office space, cmbs and banks. Restaurants can't operate at reduced capacity and brick and mortar retailers will continue to lose out against e-commerce. This was already occurring but now it
accelerates.

Powell's righ about a 2nd wave being the wild card. Fauci pretty much says its going to happen and the certainty of such increases the less precautions the country takes as it reopens.

Old economy won't come back. Period. There will be a new economy and that takes time.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Looking like we need to invade somebody pretty soon to get those poll numbers straightened out...

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

What is extremely disturbing about this is the fed speak part.

Fed speak is we expect the recovery to take until late 2021.

Decoded fed speak. We are about to enter a global depression and we may not be able to hold this together much longer.

Central bankers don’t say these kinds of things.

