Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Please Don't Breathe in the Elevator

Mish

Reopening is quite a bit harder than anyone thought.

Reopening Dilemma 

How do corporations get people to the 100th floor or even the 10th floor of a crowded building?

Texas tried reopening offices early. Now there is a surge and corporations don't know how to deal with it.

Some companies brought back office workers in May or early June only to face coronavirus outbreaks within days or weeks. Others still can’t figure out how to send people up a 50-story skyscraper. Chevron says limiting riders on some elevators would create dangerous crowding in lobbies, so the company is telling its masked workers to refrain from speaking on the ride up.

Refilling Chevron Corp.’s two high-rise office towers in downtown Houston is a daunting task. Of 7,000 workers, roughly 350 are back, says Dave Payne, the company’s vice president of health, environment and safety. The company has parking spaces for less than a third of its employees. Previously, thousands had counted on van pools and public buses, which are currently deemed too risky. When arriving, employees must undergo a thermal imaging scan before entering the building.

Group 1 Automotive Inc., one of the nation’s largest publicly traded car dealership chains, kept its Houston headquarters open for a small number of employees until mid-June, when an employee contracted the virus, said Frank Grese, senior vice president of human resources.

After the positive Covid test, Group 1 shut its headquarters for two weeks as a precaution. It reopens Monday on a restricted basis, with employees only coming in when absolutely necessary and returning to remote work as quickly as possible, Mr. Grese says. Wearing a mask will be required and the building won’t have more than 15% of the employees who usually work there.

What Are Corporations Supposed to Do?

It is easy for people to protest in the streets as happened in Michigan and other places with Trump egging them on.

But if corporations do not provide a safe work environment, they are subject to huge lawsuits. 

At a local level, a bar owner might decide "go to hell, this is my business" but one disgruntled customer who ends up with a $100,000 hospital bill and files suit could mean the end of that business.

It's Not Just Deaths that Matter

There is too much emphasis on deaths and not enough on hospital costs, threats of lawsuits, and simple logistics like how do we safely get people to the 50th floor?

Reopenings in Reverse

Texas and Florida reopenings are now in reverse.

  1. Texas Shuts Bars at Noon as Covid Cases Surge
  2. Drinking Banned at Florida Bars and What About the NBA?

Apology Needed

On May 20, Sean Hannity told the "mob and the media" that they owe Florida Governor Ron DeSantis an apology.

Dear Sean Hannity: Who Owes Whom an Apology?

Mish

Comments (7)
No. 1-6
Russell J
Russell J

I was just talking with another contractor the other day and he told me a friend of his that leases a floor in a building for his insurance buss. is breaking the lease and having everyone work from home. Your elevator reference reminded me of it because this guy was having the same issue, how do you get people up there safely ? Seems like everyone has a health issue or lives with someone who has a health issue and the employer does bear some responsibility to keep the employees safe. Why take a chance of having to defend yourself in court, even if you win what a pain the ass.

Another conversation I had with a property manager told me people are just cleaning out the offices and breaking the lease when I asked about how they were dealing with the no eviction situation.

Commercial office space is sure to have some tough times ahead.

WildBull
WildBull

This will be like car collision fraud. No one that reopens will be safe from a suit.

Montana33
Montana33

There is much discussion about legal liability but a person can catch a virus anywhere and companies who follow County health guidelines should be protected but we don’t have any court precedents to rely on. That doesn’t mean it’s morally right to put your vulnerable workers at risk. However - federal unemployment is going to end soon for many people and we still have tens of millions out of work. Something has got to give.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else".

Winston Churchill

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Reopening is quite a bit harder than anyone thought."

...

Hhmm, what does the playbook say? .... oh yeah, that's right .... some Federal Reserve mumbo jumbo + legislation that by and large provide huge gifts to the top 10% ... and a pittance for everyone else ... will it work THIS time?? ...

njbr
njbr

We have contracts right now for the addition of elevator shafts in building, and have seen plans for the addition of shafts on the exterior of a couple of buildings.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls: Why?

In six Florida polls between June 9 and June 23, Biden leads Trump in every poll by a minimum of 4 percentage points and an average of 7.8.

Mish

by

jacob_zuma

Trump Re-Tweets Video of Florida Man Shouting "White Power"

Trump re-Tweeted a video of a racially-charged protest and counter-protest in Florida, then deleted his Tweet.

Mish

by

xil

Texas Shuts Bars at Noon as Covid Cases Surge

The rollback of the reopenings escalates as cases surge to pandemic highs.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

Cases have been on the rise in Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Dear Sean Hannity: Who Owes Whom an Apology?

Florida got it right and Texas got it right said Hannity on May 20.

Mish

by

Bungalow Bill

When Will the Exploding Number of Cases Lead to More Deaths?

The number of Covid-19 cases is at a new pandemic high. Deaths will follow.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump is Behind in Every Recent Battleground Poll

Trump is behind in all 17 of the most recent polls in 6 key battleground states. In addition, Trump trails in the most recent Ohio poll.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Changing Demographics and Death Lags, What We Know

The median age in positive test cases is declining. But what does it mean?

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Houston Will Exceed ICU Capacity by Tomorrow

Texas is expected to exceed ICU hospital bed capacity in early July. In Houston, ICU beds are projected to run out tomorrow in some hospitals.

Mish

by

Lam14ers

Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

President Trump returns to the campaign trail in Arizona today just as the state becomes a new Covid-19 hotbed.

Mish

by

Carl_R