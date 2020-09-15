Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Pharmaceutical Imports Soar After Trump's Tax Cuts

Mish

The TCJA was supposed to increase US corporate investment and repatriate corporate cash. It did the opposite.

TCJA Side Effects

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added an estimated $2.289 trillion to the national debt over ten years,

It also led to greater income inequality, higher healthcare costs, and a higher trade deficit.

The TCJA was supposed to increase US investment and repatriate corporate cash held overseas but it had the opposite impact according to Brad Setser at Follow the Money.

The U.S. trade deficit in pharmaceuticals is one track to go from just over $50 billion dollars at the end of 2016 to close to $100 billion by the end this year.

This reality has fairly obvious implications for U.S. tax policy—the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created a clear incentive to shift profits offshore, and the related provisions of the tax code clearly need to evolve. There is the formal incentive created by the tax treatment of intangible assets, but even more important is the opportunity, with enough tax engineering and actual production abroad, to shift the profit on U.S. sales of pharmaceuticals out of the 21 percent tax bracket.

No Debt Concerns Until November

It's safe to say the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lead to the creation of very few jobs while swelling the deficit and national debt.

Republicans will not be concerned about deficits or the debt until. they no longer hold the White House. 

That's coming right up.

Side Note on Commenting

The Maven is moving to a passwordless login after 2pm PT on Wednesday.

Logins via Google and Facebook will soon go away. 

Instead, people who wish to comment will be asked to respond to an email verification. 

The verification is per computer, not user, and relies on cookies.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Sechel
Sechel

The bill was probably written by lobbyists. the point of the bill wsa to increase donations to the RNC not really to fix anything

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

48 days till election.

dr smock
dr smock

Is this the nail in the coffin for supply side economics, also called the Laffer curve? Ever since it was instituted in 1980 by Reagan, the dreamer who knew nothing about economics, the trade deficit has gone parabolic and along with the massive deregulation laws instituted by the slick Willie and crooked Hillary reign of terror, has bankrupted this country. And how dumb can Trump be to tell the people during his first campaign that he was going to do "nice things" for the working class, then almost immediately upon taking office, call for a massive tax cut for corporations? I think Trump underestimated the intelligence of the poor people who are rioting and are going to continue to riot?

JCPatriot
JCPatriot

So if a pharmaceutical trade deficit is bad, aren't other trade deficits bad, too? Finally, Mish recognizes that globalist policies don't work, and he will immediately stop supporting big-government political candidates that could care less about the average American citizen! NOT!

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

It’s funny to think things are R or D.

They realized this year they could print to infinity. There is one party. The Green($) Party.

I wonder if there is a chart that correlates fake news to the rise in the national debt. News is all about emotion now. Emotional people are not rational.

The medial field is the biggest scam that has ever existed.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biden's Multi-Trillion-Dollar Budget is the Biggest Increase in Decades

Biden unleashed his budget plans. Let's have a look.

Mish

by

Herkie

Shocking ICE Abuse of Women Includes Forced Sterilization

Whistleblower nurse reveals pattern of forced hysterectomies in ICE detention centers.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

Amazon is a Rousing US Success Story to be Cheered

Amazon is on a hiring spree due to a covid-related surge of online shopping.

Mish

by

Advancingtime

Afghanistan Peace Talks Begin, Why Bother? Just Leave!

The US is in peace talks with the Taliban. Concerns mount.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Tweets of the Day: Greed is Good, Fires, Shootings, Dollar, Zoom

There are lots of interesting Tweets today to discuss.

Mish

by

Jojo

USPS Intentionally Delivers False Election Procedures in Two States

Residents in Nevada and Colorado received fake news straight from the US Post Office.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Despite Risks, Huge Vaccination Experiment Underway in China

Chinese pharmaceutical companies administer newly developed inoculations outside of clinical trials, despite dangers

Mish

by

Carl_R

EU is to Blame for the Latest Brexit Crisis

The UK is threatening to ignore the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. How did we get here?

Mish

by

Scooot

Huge Flaws in Trump's Eviction Moratorium

Trump suspended evictions through December 31. However, the rent is still due.

Mish

by

Jmurr

Wildfire Smoke is So Dense that it Blocks Nearly All Sunlight

Mish

by

Realist