TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine is 90% Effective, Stocks Surge

Mish

The DOW is up 1,000 points on news of better than expected results from a covid vaccine test.

Stocks Surge on Vaccine Trials and Biden Win

The DOW hit an Intraday High on Vaccine Results, Biden Win

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed almost 1200 points, or 4.2%, in midday trading. The blue-chip index set its first intraday record since February and came within about 70 points of the 30000 mark before paring some gains. The S&P 500 surged 2.9%, also putting it in record territory.

90% Effective in Latest Trials 

Pfizer reports its Covid-19 Vaccine is 90% Effective in Latest Trials

A vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and partner BioNTech SE (BNTX) proved better than expected at protecting people from Covid-19 in a pivotal study, a milestone in the hunt for shots that can stop the global pandemic.

Pfizer said it remained on track to collect at least two months of safety data during the third week of November and could file for an emergency authorization shortly thereafter.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine uses a new and unproven technology, known as mRNA, short for the molecular couriers called messenger RNA that carry genetic instructions to cells.

Related Tweets 

As of now, storage is the main concern. "Their vax is going to be the hardest to use — must be shipped/stored at -70C, which limits where it can be used."

I suggest any storage-related problems will easily be solved. 

This is extremely welcome news.

Congratulations to Pfizer (PFE) and partner BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Mish

Comments (15)
No. 1-6
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

We are finally turning the corner...Trump out, Biden in, vaccine in, market up....

It is a new day in America, feels fresh and clean.

Sechel
Sechel

This is clearly good news. It will still be Spring before vaccines are distributed and possibly end of 21 when it becomes universally available. I assume the FDA and local hospitals will want to verify the data.

Interestingly Mike Pence is taking credit for the Pfizer knews despite the fact that Pfizer turne down government funding.

Doug78
Doug78

The billions put into the research since this began has , as expected, borne fruit. It was just a matter of time. It reminds of the polio epidemic of the early 50's.

numike
numike

And, for nerd stuff, here’s some really techie details including secondary effects https://mandtsystems.com/documents/ASHRAE_R02_39SI.pdf

ASHRAE_R02_39SI.pdf
Doug78
Doug78

What does this do for Biden's Covid plan?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

We have no distribution network at all for vaccines than need this kind of storage. I’ve read that it might take until 2023 to get all the infrastructure in place to handle it, Just sayin’.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contact Tracing is a Huge Success So Why Won't The US Use It?

Singapore and Australia are among the countries successfully using contract tracing. The US is reluctant.

Mish

by

Jojo

Trump and His Supporters Delusional to the Bitter End

It's over but the delusion continues.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

The Election is Over, Economically and Politically, What's Next?

Like it or not, the election is over. An overwhelming majority think their side won, but Biden will be in the White House. What's next?

Mish

by

ajc1970

Trump's Final Big Lie and a Crisis of Character

Trump is down to his last set of lies, as president.

Mish

by

nertak

Trump is a Fraud and a Disgrace to the United States

Trump proclaimed victory. Many Republicans chastised him for doing so.

Mish

by

BllPlk

Denmark to Kill 17 Million Mink After Covid Mutation Found

Danish authorities ordered a month-long closure of bars, restaurants and sports facilities where infected mink farms are located.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Trumpian Fools Chant "Stop the Count"

It is overwhelmingly likely Biden will win when the votes are counted.

Mish

by

Herkie

Hospitalizations Surge As US Hits New Record Covid Cases

The US hit a record 108,000 cases on Wednesday.

Mish

by

chamneyce

Utah Governor Mandates Masks and Restricts Gatherings

Utah Governor Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency. His order mandated masks and placed significant restriction on gatherings.

Mish

by

Jojo

El Paso Shut Down as 10 Mobile Morgues Fill Up

Mish

by

Eddie_T