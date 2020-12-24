TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Personal Income Drops 2nd Month, Is the Cure More Free Money?

Mish

Personal income declined for the second month and spending declined as well in November.

Personal Income and Outlays

The BEA's Personal Income and Outlays report for November shows a second decline in income. 

  • Personal income decreased $221.8 billion (1.1 percent) in November.
  • Disposable personal income (DPI) decreased $218.0 billion (1.2 percent).
  • Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) decreased $63.3 billion (0.4 percent). 
  • Real DPI decreased 1.3 percent in November and Real PCE decreased 0.4 percent.
  • The PCE price index had no change. 
  • Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index had no change.

Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) have almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels but has essentially been flat for many months.

More Free Money?

That's the current debate isn't it?

Curiously, AOC Agrees With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone

One astute reader noted that is backwards. Trump now agrees with AOC.

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Gold Eagles for everyone. End The Fed.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Calls Covid Bill a Disgrace, Refuses to Sign It

Citing preposterous graft in the 5593 page bipartisan Covid bill, Trump says he will not sign it.

Mish

by

Johnson1

Trump's Lost Opportunities, What Could Have Been

Trump will be gone in January. Close to half the nation will miss him or at least strongly preferred him over Biden. Let's discuss what might have been.

Mish

by

trendtracker

New Covid Mutation Is ‘Out of Control’ in the UK

Belgium and the Netherlands suspend travel from the UK as authorities assess impact of fast-spreading new virus variant.

Mish

by

Phaedrus_of_Bangkok

The Law and Order President Encourages a Wild Protest

Trump asks you to be at a wild protest in DC.

Mish

by

Dodge Demon

Climate Change Is the New Fed Mandate

Officially, Congress sets the Fed's priorities but the Fed has independence on how to carry out its mandates. Unofficially, the Fed just adopted its own new mandate.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

AOC Agrees With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone

Mish

by

Realist

California Continually Tries to Chase Away the Wealthy

The California legislature proposes scheme after scheme to tax the wealthy.

Mish

by

Jojo

"Simple Math" Election Lies By the Gateway Pundit

If you get your news from the Gateway Pundit you are getting a pack of political errors if not purposeful lies.

Mish

by

Herkie

Hackers Break Into the US Treasury, Nuclear Agency, Microsoft, and 18,000 Companies

Sophisticated hackers broke into numerous government agencies and at least 18,000 US companies.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Congress Reaches a Virus Deal: What's In It?

A deal is reached. Let's look inside.

Mish

by

Eddie_T