Personal Income Drops 2nd Month, Is the Cure More Free Money?
Mish
Personal Income and Outlays
The BEA's Personal Income and Outlays report for November shows a second decline in income.
- Personal income decreased $221.8 billion (1.1 percent) in November.
- Disposable personal income (DPI) decreased $218.0 billion (1.2 percent).
- Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) decreased $63.3 billion (0.4 percent).
- Real DPI decreased 1.3 percent in November and Real PCE decreased 0.4 percent.
- The PCE price index had no change.
- Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index had no change.
Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) have almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels but has essentially been flat for many months.
More Free Money?
That's the current debate isn't it?
Curiously, AOC Agrees With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone
One astute reader noted that is backwards. Trump now agrees with AOC.
Mish