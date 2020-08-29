Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Permanent Layoffs Soar, and It Will Get Worse

Mish

As companies brace for years of pandemic-related disruption, thousands of furloughed workers are told they won’t be coming back.

Permanent Job Losses

The New Layoffs Will Be Permanent.

GM Resorts International and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. recently told some employees furloughed at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic that they wouldn’t be put back on the payroll. And companies bringing back the majority of furloughed workers, including Yelp Inc. and Cheesecake Factory Inc., are making reductions as they adjust to the new reality that many coronavirus-related closures won’t be resolved this fall.

More fresh layoffs at big employers loom. A day after Salesforce.com Inc. posted record quarterly sales, the business-software company notified its 54,000-person workforce that 1,000 would lose their jobs later this year. Coca-Cola Co. said Friday it plans to lay off some employees and offer voluntary buyouts to about 4,000 employees in the U.S. including Puerto Rico as well as Canada. American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. have said more than 53,000 workers could be affected in about a month if the airlines don’t receive another infusion of funds from the government.

Layoff Announcements in Past Month

Those are the new announcements in the last month with the layoffs happening in September and October. 

It does not reflect announcements from March through July effective in September or October.

Airlines received $25 billion in March to halt layoffs through September so beware of repeat announcements. 

But Delta plans 2,000 layoffs and that is not in the above list. Nor is United. 

On July 8, United Airlines warns of 36,000 layoff.  That's nearly half its U.S. staff. 

October Airline Layoffs Threatened

The Delta Announcement is for Pilots Only and that is on top of over 1,800 early retirement acceptances. 

Allo note that Delta Air Lines said it is still overstaffed even though 17,000 employees are taking buyouts and early retirements.

At a minimum we are talking about a reduction of about 100,000 direct airline jobs.

Devastating Consumer Financial Cliff Coming Right Up

Real Spending vs Income Month-Over-Month For July 2020

The job cuts are coming just as pandemic assistance expired. As a result,  a Devastating Consumer Financial Cliff Coming Right Up.

 Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

I'm not worried ... because Bullard isn't.

"St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday that he believes the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over ...

The central banker said that he thinks the recession only lasted for two months and that the economy would continue to grow in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of next year.
...

Bullard said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” that he expected the third quarter to be “one of the best quarters ever for economic growth in the U.S.”

...

of course, Federal Reserve should reverse its policy fueling wealth inequality, right?

Despite the improving economy, Bullard said he did not expect the Fed to make major changes to its current policies, which include a benchmark interest rate back at its historical low and programs to buy up corporate and government bonds.

Fed's Bullard says the recession is over but rates will 'stay low for a long time'
Fed's Bullard says the recession is over but rates will 'stay low for a long time'

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on "Closing Bell" that he expects the economy to continue to recover into next year while the central bank holds its policies steady.

Sechel
Sechel

Seems Stanley Black & Decker also increased their dividend this year. The CEO got about twelve million in total compensation. Not bad for a company that's not doing well and had to lay off workers.

Sechel
Sechel

Coca cola has had flattening sales for some time. Coke just isn't the wonder drink that Warren Buffet thinks it is.
Crises like Covid-19 serve as a convenient excuse to do the layoffs they needed to do for some time.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

And don’t forget the cascading effect of fewer employees, fewer lunches at restaurants, fewer dry cleaning runs, fewer gas purchases and on and on...

I dont see any tech companies in the list but those layoffs are coming soon....

Amazon cuts more than 1,200 delivery contract jobs, even as that part of its business booms
Amazon cuts more than 1,200 delivery contract jobs, even as that part of its business booms

Amazon delivery partners in states across the country are closing facilities and laying off employees, even as its delivery program continues to grow.

Tech hiring remains muted ahead of the latest jobs report
Tech hiring remains muted ahead of the latest jobs report

Hiring in tech remains muted, sending another distressing signal ahead of Friday's critical jobs report. As of late July, tech job postings were down 36% compared to the same time last year, according to recent data from the online platform Indeed.

Companies are talking about turning 'furloughs' into permanent layoffs
Companies are talking about turning 'furloughs' into permanent layoffs

These permanent cost cutting initiatives are only going to widen the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street

FactsonJoe
FactsonJoe

USA needs an immigration moratorium/pause for the next 25 years so NO legal immigration whatsoever except those who are genius enough to get paid a minimum 500k a year salary by some tech company.
No need for 25k cab drivers from Sudan or 25k russian nannies or 25k Mexican farm workers.

All ILLEGAL immigrants NEED TO GO HOME so E-verify must be made MANDATORY on all companies federally so it is mandatory in every state for every company and every individual with HUGE fines if you do NOT perform E-verify before hiring (I would put the fine at 1 million per ILLEGAL immigrant employed) so the 30+ million ILLEGAL immigrants currently in USA (MIT-Yale study from 2018 put it at 29.5 million) start to self-deport.

All Democrat controlled sanctuary cities and states refusing to work with ICE and releasing rapists and robbers and thieves and muggers and assaulters and drunk-drivers and drug dealers and gang members back to the streets without any danger of Deportation need to be stopped and send the FBI to ARREST every mayor and governor who has declared their city/state a sanctuary for ILLEGAL immigrant criminals until DEPORTATIONS start working.

All new ILLEGAL immigrants and bogus asylum seekers need to be returned immediately back to Mexico and told to make their claim in Mexico.

Trump's AG (Sessions/Whitaker/Barr) could have made this policy without judicial review since Geneva Convention is a multilateral agreement and it specifies that asylum claims NEED to be taken ONLY when applicants are coming DIRECTLY from the country they are fleeing from and according to current US law AG can stop accepting asylum claims if it has either a bilateral agreement or multilateral agreement that other countries are responsible and process asylum applications.
USA has this kind of bilateral deal with Canada and Trump should have agreed same with Mexico before agreeing to USMCA but USA's Attorney General can still STOP accepting asylum claims because Geneva Convention is multilateral agreement and Mexico is SAFE enough country under Geneva Convention so since US law states AG can STOP accepting asylum applications pursuant to a multilateral agreement then USA can STOP accepting asylum applications based on multilateral Geneva Convention.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devastating Consumer Financial Cliff Coming Right Up

Consumers continued to spend in July but it won't last.

Mish

by

Dodge Demon

Trump Pressured CDC to Suddenly Change Covid Testing Rules

The CDC abruptly changed Covid testing rules to meet Trump's desire for less testing.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Trump Lies of the Day on Saving the Airlines and China

Trump just cannot and will not stop outrageous lies. Here's two new lies today.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Fed's New Policy Will Compound Its Errors

The Fed announced a new inflation policy today. It won't improve anything.

Mish

by

Stuki

It's Professionals vs Everyone Else in the K-Shaped Recovery

If you are a professional able to work-at-home you probably landed on your feet.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

60 Minutes: Self-Driving Trucks Will Soon Be Kings of the Road

60 Minutes did a feature on driverless trucks on Sunday. Guess what?

Mish

by

BLUEWIN

The Case For Trump, For Biden, And For Neither

The election is Tuesday November 3. You have a choice.

Mish

by

Marty1h

Be Warned, NWS Says Hurricane Laura is "Unsurvivable"

Laura, now a very dangerous category 4 hurricane, barrels towards the US.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Japanese PM Resigns: Is This the End of Abenomics?

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will step down due to medical issues as soon as a successor is chosen.

Mish

by

Stuki

Unemployment Claims are Still Extremely Elevated

Initial claims remain above 1,000,000. Continued claims show only a slight improvement.

Mish

by

Stuki