Panic Sets In: Fed Promotes More Free Money

Mish

Lawmakers need to do more says Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.

Free Money for 18 Months

The Fed cannot directly give money away so that burden falls on Congress. Kashkari follows Fed Chair Jerome Powell in seeking Congressional Action.

“They are going to need more. If this is a slow recovery, the way I think it is -- I think we’re in this for months, a year, 18 months -- there are going to be a lot of families that are going to need direct financial assistance,” Kashkari said Thursday during a virtual event with CBS. “I think a V–shaped recovery is off the table.”

“Putting money directly in the hands of laid-off Americans is, I think, the most direct way to get assistance, and then they will spend the money where they need it,” Kashkari said. “I just think money in the pockets of people who have lost their jobs is what we need right now until we can get the health care system to catch up and get control of this virus.”

I case you were wondering what sent the S&P in a huge 70-point S&P 500 U-Turn today, that reason is as good as any.

Powell's Message

Yesterday, Powell made similar statements, just not as forceful. 

Recall that the Fed has lending powers, not spending powers. A loan from a Fed facility can provide a bridge across temporary interruptions to liquidity, and those loans will help many borrowers get through the current crisis. But the recovery may take some time to gather momentum, and the passage of time can turn liquidity problems into solvency problems. Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery. This tradeoff is one for our elected representatives, who wield powers of taxation and spending.

Those are Powell's exact words in a speech he made yesterday. Following the Speech there was a Q&A in which Powell addressed negative interest rates.

For discussion, please see Negative Rates Are Not an Option

Panic Sets In

The Fed seldom mentions actions that Congress needs to take. Yet, we have back-to-back messages from Powell and Kashkari on the need for free more free money from Congress.

This is a clear sign of panic.
Got gold?

Mish 

Comments (11)
No. 1-10
Bam_Man
Bam_Man

How "Money" Dies.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

C’mon Mish. We all know there is no such thing as free money.

Fud
Fud

Typo, should be 700, since 70 isn't YUGE! "huge 70-point"

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Kashkari campaigning hard to be next Chairman.

Mish
Mish

Editor

I was referring to the S&P - added that in

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

There was a rare, relevant ZeroHedge article saying about the same. The gist: the more you print, the more you will have to print.

992 Billion Reasons Why The Fed Needs Another Market Crash In The Next Few Weeks
992 Billion Reasons Why The Fed Needs Another Market Crash In The Next Few Weeks

"Yes, almost one trillion new Treasury securities hitting the market within the next month!"

Mish
Mish

Editor

Editing now works - You should be able to correct typos easily.
Click on the three dots

tokidoki
tokidoki

Actually that means there would be another leg lower in the stock market first, because it's hard to justify extra spending if there's no panic in the real world.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"The Fed seldom mentions actions that Congress needs to take."

...

They need to stay in their lane.

As is, they are doing a piss poor job in their monetary lane.

Leave fiscal issues to the idiots in Congress ... at least they answer to voters.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Last thing America needs is Kashkari - man behind TARP, ex goldman sachs, kook who lived in cabin following TARP, uber negative interest loving dove.

