Over 26 Million Unemployment Claims Filed in Just 5 Weeks

DBG8489 2 days

As ZH noted this morning:

"So far we have lost 545 jobs for each CV death in the US. "

Yes that will change over time depending on the rise in the number of deaths and/or jobs lost - however at what point is it okay? Is it 20 jobs per death? 200:1? 1:1? What is the acceptable ratio?

Furthermore, that doesn't include all those who have lost other things in the lockdown...

How many have lost or will lose their business? How many have lost or will lose their home, their car, their family? How many individuals will have to declare bankruptcy? How many may die sooner because of an undiagnosed cancer or some other disease because they couldn't keep their appointments for testing? How many will succumb to depression and take their own lives - or someone else's? How many will suffer untold losses, die, or be sick or injured in the future due to the unintended consequences of continued lockdown?

Don't get me wrong - I believe the virus is real. It is not a hoax. And as I said before, I was a "bend the curve" guy about six weeks ago. However, the rhetorical questions above are meant to point out just a few of the (probably hundreds or thousands of) unseen things that I don't believe were considered when the decisions were made. Yet the reality is that these things are just as real as the virus to the people who are - or will be - affected.

And I believe that because we cannot possibly know all of these things, our most prudent course of action should have been (and still should be) for government to warn and recommend, then get out of the way and let people decide for themselves.

Those who want to lock down should be free to do so and those wishing to go about their lives should be free to do so as well.