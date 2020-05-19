Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Oregon Circuit Court Declares Covid-19 Lockdown is Illegal

Mish

An Oregon circuit court invalidated the governor's coronavirus lockdown but the issues is not settled.

In a case headed to the Oregon Supreme Court, a circuit court declared the lockdown "null and void".

In a late Monday ruling, the Oregon Supreme Court stepped in to put a hold on a dramatic decision by an eastern Oregon judge that declared not only Gov. Kate Brown’s restrictions on church gatherings “null and void” but all her “Stay Home Save Lives’’ coronavirus emergency orders.

Earlier Monday, Circuit Judge Matthew B. Shirtcliff ruled that the governor’s executive orders in response to the global pandemic exceeded a 28-day limit adopted by state lawmakers and were no longer valid in response to a suit filed by 10 churches against the governor.

Shirtcliff granted a preliminary injunction to the churches, finding they had shown "irreparable harm'' from the deprivation of the right to freely exercise their religions.

This test case comes on the heels of a similar case in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Lockdowns Are Illegal

On May 13, I noted Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Lockdowns Are Illegal

It will be interesting to see how the state supreme court rules.

Church gatherings have been one of the main ways in which the virus has spread. 

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Facebook Groups Seek Michigan Governor to be Hanged, Beheaded

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces death threats and the capital is now shut down.

Mish

by

Ken Kam

Tweets of the Day: Heck of a Job Jerome Powell

Last night Jerome Powell was on 60 Minutes. Today stocks are flying.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Lockdowns Are Illegal

The Wisconsin Supreme court tossed governor Gov. Tony Evers’ stay at home orders.

Mish

by

CA2020

Those Who Hate Trump and Biden Will Decide the Election

In 2016, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were despised by many. Now it's Biden's turn.

Mish

by

Louis Winthorpe III

Four Battleground States Crushed By Covid 19

Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the states hardest hit by Covid-19.

Mish

by

Herkie

Powell Warns Recovery May Stretch to the End of 2021

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a stark economic message on 60 Minutes tonight about how long the recovery may take.

Mish

by

Jojo

At Least for a While, It Pays Better to Be Unemployed

In many states workers can do better collecting unemployment than being employed.

Mish

by

Sechel

House Bill Will Give Direct Payments To Illegal Immigrants

The House today passed a $3 trillion aid package that sloshes around money seemingly everyplace.

Mish

by

el Stevedore

Navarro Accuses China of Using Travelers to Spread Virus

White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro accuses China of "seeding" Covid-19 in Milan and the US.

Mish

by

njbr

Is Sweden's Herd Immunity Strategy the Best We Can Do?

A debate over herd immunity is in the news spotlight. Answers vary widely, so let's look at both sides.

Mish

by

fla56