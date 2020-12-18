TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Not Even Recession Helped the US Trade Deficit

Mish

In the typical recession trade deficits usually shrink. Not this time.

U.S. International Transactions, Third Quarter 2020

The BEA reports Current Account Deficit Widens by 10.6 Percent in Third Quarter

  • The U.S. current account deficit, which reflects the combined balances on trade in goods and services and income flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries, widened by $17.2 billion, or 10.6 percent, to $178.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The revised second quarter deficit was $161.4 billion.
  • The third quarter deficit was 3.4 percent of current dollar gross domestic product, up from 3.3 percent in the second quarter. 
  • The $17.2 billion widening of the current account deficit in the third quarter mostly reflected an expanded deficit on goods that was partly offset by an expanded surplus on primary income.

Quarterly US Current Account Transactions 2020 

Quarterly US Current Account Transactions 2020 Q3

Trade Details 

  • Exports of goods increased $68.4 billion, to $357.1 billion
  • Imports of goods increased $94.4 billion, to $602.7 billion. 
  • Exports of services increased $2.8 billion, to $164.8 billion, mainly reflecting an increase in charges for the use of intellectual property.
  • Imports of services increased $6.5 billion, to $107.7 billion, mainly reflecting increases in charges for the use of intellectual property.

Income Details

  • Receipts of primary income increased $26.8 billion, to $238.7 billion.
  • Payments of primary income increased $11.9 billion, to $190.6 billion. 
  • Receipts of secondary income increased $1.4 billion, to $35.3 billion, reflecting an increase in private transfers, mostly private sector fines and penalties.
  • Payments of secondary income increased $3.7 billion, to $73.5 billion, reflecting increases in private transfers, primarily private sector fines and penalties.

US Trade Balance 

Trade Ballance 2020 Q3

Not even a strong recession helped shrink the trade deficit.

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-1
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Is is the least bit rational to expect our trade deficit to shrink?

When such things happen in a recession, that’s not a good sigh, is it? Isn’t it just a trailing indicator of a drop in demand?

Is it possible the US demand didn’t drop that much because of the helicopter money?

Correct my bad thinking if I’m not getting this right.

I’m not an economist, but it looks highly unlikely to me that we will ever NOT have a trade deficit, or even that we should expect it to improve much, as long as we have the Fed running the show, doing the kinds of things they’ve been doing now for a decade.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hackers Break Into the US Treasury, Nuclear Agency, Microsoft, and 18,000 Companies

Sophisticated hackers broke into numerous government agencies and at least 18,000 US companies.

Mish

by

njbr

Another Good Reason for No Student Loan Bailout

The subject of student loan debt cancellation keeps resurfacing. Let's recap why it's a bad idea starting with a new study by Wharton.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Do It For the Kids: A Student Loan Solution

Discussion of the plight of student loan debt has been in the news several times lately. A reader challenged me for a solution.

Mish

by

jfs

Trump Has No Legal Alternatives and Should Concede

The Wall Street Journal editorial board finally reaches the right conclusion, "Trump ought to concede".

Mish

by

Knobby

Do You Understand the Ramifications of Passive Investing?

Mish

by

Scooot

Victory for Common Sense: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court tossed the Texas lawsuit on grounds Texas lacked standing to pursue the case.

Mish

by

Nodak1

The Most Urgent Vaccination Effort Since Polio Shots in the 1950s has Launched

As the number of US deaths climbed past 300,000, a mass vaccination effort begins.

Mish

by

ipso_facto

Initial Unemployment Claims Are On the Rise Again

Initial unemployment claims rose for the fourth time in five weeks.

Mish

by

Realist

Shoppers Pull the Plug on Spending at the Start of the Holiday Season

Retail sales badly missed expectations in November as Covid impacted spending.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Vaccine Competition is Coming Up And That's a Good Thing

A second major U.S. coronavirus vaccine could possibly be shipped by this weekend.

Mish

by

Webej