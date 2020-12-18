Not Even Recession Helped the US Trade Deficit

Eddie_T 30 mins

Is is the least bit rational to expect our trade deficit to shrink?

When such things happen in a recession, that’s not a good sigh, is it? Isn’t it just a trailing indicator of a drop in demand?

Is it possible the US demand didn’t drop that much because of the helicopter money?

Correct my bad thinking if I’m not getting this right.

I’m not an economist, but it looks highly unlikely to me that we will ever NOT have a trade deficit, or even that we should expect it to improve much, as long as we have the Fed running the show, doing the kinds of things they’ve been doing now for a decade.