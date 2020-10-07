10% of Adults Didn't Have Enough to Eat in the Previous 7 Days

Eddie_T 1 hr

Rapid response by the government in the spring, which surprised me at the time, prevented this from happening months ago. Now whatever economic honeymoon bailouts might have produced is about over.

It's a damn shame we have people going to bed hungry in a country with this much abundance. Failure to deal with the real needs of the people near the bottom of the financial pyramid can bring down the whole system, if allowed to go on unchecked.

Sure we have a few people beyond help of any charity or any program prepared to take care of hunger....but when ordinary working people can't pay for rent and groceries, we're not doing things right. I'm not talking about addicts and chronic homelessness. I'm talking about people who were working hard and barely hanging on...who aren't able to do that right now.