TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

10% of Adults Didn't Have Enough to Eat in the Previous 7 Days

Mish

Census Bureau stats show an increasing number of people are struggling with rent, food, and job losses due to Covid.

Household Pulse Survey Results 

Data is spread out over many Excel Tables. You can find the tables here: Week 15 Household Pulse Survey: September 16 – September 28

Household Pulse Survey Twitter Thread

  1. Loss of Income: Based on responses collected September 16-28, the HouseholdPulseSurvey estimates that 24.0% of American adults expect someone in their household to experience a loss in employment income in the next 4 weeks.
  2. Telework: The HouseholdPulseSurvey estimates that 36.6% of adults live in households where at least one adult substituted some or all in-person work for telework because of the coronavirus pandemic. 
  3. Enough to Eat: The HouseholdPulseSurvey estimates that 10.1% of American adults lived in households where there was either sometimes or often not enough to eat in the previous 7 days.
  4. Rent: The HouseholdPulseSurvey estimates that 6.8% of adults are either not current on their rent or mortgage payment, or have slight or no confidence in making their next payment on time. 
  5. Eviction: The HouseholdPulseSurvey estimates that of adults living in households not current on rent or mortgage, 32.1% report #eviction or #foreclosure in the next two months is either somewhat or very likely.
  6. Meeting Expenses: The HouseholdPulseSurvey estimates that 31.9% of adults live in households where it has been somewhat or very difficult to pay usual household expenses during the coronavirus pandemic. 
  7. Cancelled Plans:  The HouseholdPulseSurvey estimates that 81.7% of adults in households with post-secondary educational plans had those plans cancelled or changed significantly this fall.

Food Sufficiency Notes

  • Total 249.2 Million
  • 134.2 Million had enough food of the right type
  • 63.8 Million people had enough food, not necessarily the right type
  • 17.3 Million sometimes did not have enough to eat
  • 4.9 Million often did not have enough to eat
  • 29.0 Million did not report

Not Enough to Eat = (17.3 + 4.9) / (249.2 - 29.0) = 10.1%

Mish

Comments (15)
No. 1-7
Mspehn
Mspehn

Why don't we let the other 90% that are obese give them some food

Mspehn
Mspehn

Worked at a homeless shelter for years
you know what people didn't want food and cloths too much couldn't give it to the needy
you know what they did want I bet you can take a guess misshy

Sounds like a logistics problem

RunnrDan
RunnrDan

Covid does not impact how well food grows (may certainly impact its distribution, however). If less people can afford food (or anything for that matter), then the price of food must decline for it to sell - at least in a fair market.

Shall we distribute the goods and services in an economy fairly or not?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Rapid response by the government in the spring, which surprised me at the time, prevented this from happening months ago. Now whatever economic honeymoon bailouts might have produced is about over.

It's a damn shame we have people going to bed hungry in a country with this much abundance. Failure to deal with the real needs of the people near the bottom of the financial pyramid can bring down the whole system, if allowed to go on unchecked.

Sure we have a few people beyond help of any charity or any program prepared to take care of hunger....but when ordinary working people can't pay for rent and groceries, we're not doing things right. I'm not talking about addicts and chronic homelessness. I'm talking about people who were working hard and barely hanging on...who aren't able to do that right now.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

An people insist the US allow existing illegal aliens and encourage unskilled people to immigrate to the US.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

It should go without saying but if you have a good paying job right now, stock piling non-perishable foods (rice, beans, canned tuna, etc) as much that will last you and the fam a year should be a priority. If covid disappears in early 2021, you can take the excess food to a food bank.

If covid intensifies and disrupts food production and distribution, you will likely go hungry at some point and may not have a job. Scarcity will drive up prices even if you have job/money.

A few hundred dollars “food insurance” is well worth the pain of starvation. Hope for the best, plan for the worst.

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Maybe this will wake Americans up from this drunken government need of them to rack up trillions in consumer debt to keep the economy going. This "got to have it now" conditioning has left America in a needy state where few save for a rainy day.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Forget about a new stimulus bill before the election.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump Triples Down on Failed Strategies

Trump made two politically bad moves today, both related to Covid.

Mish

by

Jackula

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

I have some questions for Donald Trump and his supporters. As a bonus I have 26 direct quotes to ponder.

Mish

by

threeblindmice

When Does Trump Apologize to the Nation for His Reckless Behavior?

Let's fact check claims Trump made on September 21 at a Toledo, Ohio rally.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Lesson on Secrets: Problems Don't Go Away If You Hide Them

Secrecy Creates Anxiety In the White Houser

Mish

by

Jackula

Hells Bells It's All Fake: Trump Signs Blank Paper in Hospital

Supposedly, Trump is working hard today in the hospital. Let's take a closer look at what's really going on.

Mish

by

IR MadCow

Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Covid, in Quarantine

Trump and his wife are in quarantine after testing positive for Covid. This is an update.

Mish

by

AshH

Doctors Question Trump's Experimental Covid Treatment and Dosage

To fight Covid, Trump took a large dose of an experimental drug made by Regeneron.

Mish

by

Webej

3,500 Corporations So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US

Thousands of companies file trade lawsuits against the US over Trump's tariffs.

Mish

by

RunnrDan

Presidential Debate Synopsis: Pitiful and Painful to Watch

Wow, what an embarrassment for the US.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish