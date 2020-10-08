TheStreet
Not Clear to Bernanke that Stock Prices are Wildly Overvalued

Mish

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke chimes in today with more of his typical silliness.

Bernanke in a Fog Again

It was not clear to Bernanke in 2007 that there was a raging housing bubble either.

In fact, he denied there was one.

Why Are We Still Listening to This Guy?

In the above link Bernanke says that forwards guidance won't work if the neutral rate is below 2%. Amusingly, his solution is to raise forward guidance.

100% Proven Track Record

Ben Bernanke has a 100% track record of denying bubbles. 

Moreover, even in retrospect, he cannot and will not self-assess. 

He will not admit that absurd Fed policies helped span the dot-com bubble and 100% created the housing bubble.

Mish

Jackula
Jackula

He and less so Greenspan are going to go down in history as the destroyers of American capitalism.

RonJ
RonJ

I think a FED member said that another 3 trillion in stimulus was needed.

That would allegedly boost stock prices.

Roger_Ramjet
Roger_Ramjet

Bernanke, as well as everyone else at the Fed, is intellectually ridged. Group think turned up to 11.

That, at some point, should become obvious to someone at the Fed (if it has not already) as they are continuously forced to double down with the same policies that have not worked as intended and have only created massive distortions in income, wealth and market pricing.

I suspect that Bernanke knows this and is being disingenuous. Why anyone would pay to hear this blubbering idiot is beyond me.

That being said, at this point it is too late to turn back or reassess. As a result, I see a lot more doubling down before this the whole mess implodes.

