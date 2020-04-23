Mish Talk
New York Forced to Send Bodies Out of State for Cremation

Mish

The death toll far exceeds the capacity of New York city crematories. "It’s like draining a bathtub with a tablespoon"

In yet another Just Like The Flu (Except) comparisons, please note Coronavirus Forces New York to Send Bodies Out of State for Cremation.

New York City funeral directors, struggling with a surge of coronavirus deaths and tight regulations, are sending hundreds of bodies out of state for cremation.

Each Wednesday, David Penepent, director of the funeral services administration program at the State University of New York, and his students drive more than six hours to the city, where over the next four days they load trucks with human remains and zigzag across the region, mostly to crematories in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Vermont. 

“It’s like draining a bathtub with a tablespoon,” he said. “But it’s 210 human remains that families now have the opportunity to begin to grieve the loss of their loved one.” Mr. Penepent’s goal is to increase his fleet of trucks to 10 from three, and transport 600 bodies weekly.

Morbid Godsend

“He’s been absolutely a godsend,” Joe Neufeld Sr., the owner of Gerard J. Neufeld Funeral Home, said of Mr. Penepent. Located in Elmhurst, Queens, one of the areas of the city hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis, the funeral home is now arranging about 60 funerals a week, Mr. Neufeld said, up from about eight before the crisis.

Covid-19 Deaths In Context and the Absurdity of Flu Comparisons

Covid-19 New Deaths Weekly 2020-04-21

On April 21, I wrote Covid-19 Deaths In Context and the Absurdity of Flu Comparisons

Every day I am barraged with Tweets by pandemic illiterates who still compare Covid-19 to the flu, car crashes, heart disease etc.

In response I wrote the above article.

Covid-19 deaths will now easily exceed the Flu, but it is the speed at which that happened that is stunning. 

In three weeks we went from a few deaths per week to numbers that exceed cancer and heart disease. 

Deaths from heart disease and cancer have a known death rate that does not vary much. Hospitals can easily plan for that.

Hospitals can also plan on set rate of auto-related deaths.

Hospitals were not prepared for the onslaught of a dramatic, sudden rise in Covid-deaths even if these people would have "died anyway" as the naysayers say. 

Rush to Reopen

Meanwhile, Trump's huge rush to judgment to restart America, despite massively overpromising and under-delivering tests is pitiful.

Governors are wise to resist Trump's pressure.

This is NOT Just like the Flu. 

Mish

Comments (44)
No. 1-14
Ted R
Ted R

Dear God.

Jojo
Jojo

Well there are physical deaths and then there are virtual deaths (getting fired). Here's an interesting story on an "undertaker" for companies. A lot of companies and employees are going to lose their jobs because of this idiocy. How many will become homeless? How many will wind up committing suicide?

The 'Undertaker Of Silicon Valley' Stays Busy As Startups Lay Off Thousands
April 20, 2020

The 'Undertaker Of Silicon Valley' Stays Busy As Startups Lay Off Thousands
The 'Undertaker Of Silicon Valley' Stays Busy As Startups Lay Off Thousands

The coronavirus pandemic has gutted many tech startups. Tens of thousands of workers are now unemployed, and companies are shutting down.

AussiePete
AussiePete

Chris Martenson's latest podcast states that the evidence is that Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin + zinc "can work amazingly well when applied in the right circumstances" - he references a French study which treated 2,600 patients where only ten died

Sechel
Sechel

sounds like this could get ugly again come the fall and winter if we don't have serious mitigation and testing plans put in place. New York seems to be doing that developing a testing and tracing plan. I see Bloomberg is helping to organize one. Why the Federal government is not taking a greater role on a federally mandated and locally run program is beyond me. this will come back when we re-open. how can it not? there's no plan to limit reinfection

Misc
Misc

Covid-19 spreads like the flu. It's estimated that there were about 35.5 million flu infections in the 2018-2019 flu season. The new studies are finding that Covid-19 exposure is 40-55 times higher than the number of confirmed cases. If these new studies are correct, then yes the death rate of Covid-19 is similar to the flu.

Misc
Misc

Covid-19 has been in the States since January. Generally with a new disease there is an initial spike in the death rate as those most vulnerable succumb. If the new studies are correct, it puts the infection rate in a similar ballpark to the 2018 flu season in a few weeks time. There is also a case to be made in overcounting victims.

numike
numike

The Stimulus Package is Just a Disguised Tax
Covid-19 isn't the disaster you think it has been for politicians, its been a God send to help them disguise a recession that was long overdue. Now yes, it's impossible to prove a recession would have happened if Covid-19 had never occurred, but lets for a second imagine what would have happened had the virus never spread and a recession had happened anyway in 2020. https://blog.weapp.ly/the-stimulus-package-is-just-a-disguised-tax/

The Stimulus Package is Just a Disguised Tax
The Stimulus Package is Just a Disguised Tax

That multi-trillion dollar stimulus package they're talking about that will inject all that needed capital into the economy? Yeah, its a tax. Doesn't matter if you're in the USA or EU, both are basically the same, they're taxes. And not just regular taxes on your income, no these are taxes

njbr
njbr

We need to change how this is thought about.

CV is the "reverse ebola"

There is a lot of emerging evidence that THE serious effect of CV is increased blood-clotting. This is the reverse of ebola, which was decreased blood-clotting (with blood leaking from blood vessels and through body membranes).

In CV, blood clots form in the lungs at the site where blood oxygenation occurs. As more and more are blocked off by clots, the result is the dry cough and pneumonia symptoms that follow. Blood oxygenation levels fall to unprecedented levels--unlike standard pneumonia, you can wander around for quite a while. And it also explains the examples of people falling over in the streets. Blood clots damage kidneys. Blood clots cause strokes. Blood clots cause loss of blood flow to appendages and require amputation. Mild forms cause skin rashes. ECMO becomes the only effective way of getting oxygen into the blood until the lungs clear (deaths on ventilators are extremely high).

But, from my viewpont this is a reason for optimism because now we have a handle which we can use to open the mysteries of the illness and develop potential real treatments ahead of a possible vaccine.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Trump is back at his despicable best. After pressuring and cajoling governors to reopen their states for business he now sits on the sidelines criticizing certain governors for opening prematurely. Gives him the cover to say I warned everyone if and when it all goes pear shaped.

MATHGAME
MATHGAME

Based on the post content it seems like Misc is a "robo-poster" that got "stuck" like an old vinyl LP ...

WildBull
WildBull

As of April 21, NYC has 142,432 confirmed cases. At 50 to 1 ratio of undetected to confirmed cases, NYC has had 7.1 million cases out of a population of about 8.6 million. They are over the hump to herd immunity, if this is true. However, the studies in LA and Santa Clara counties may not be accurate. The fact that C19 was here weeks earlier than assumed reinforces the notion that there needs to be a large number of unconfirmed cases to produce sufficient serious cases in order for C19 to be noticed. This would be very good news, if true. This would mean that NYC is as bad as it gets and it won't get that bad there again. We can hope and time will tell.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

I think we actually have multiple strains of Covid-19 going. There is literally no explanation as to why the outbreak hasn't been higher in California compared to New York. We've been lucky out here compared to New York but are prepared. Testing in Iceland found there are 3 strains of coronavirus going around and only one of them is lethal. There is probably some credence to the theory of better resistance in California due to longer exposure because of travel from China. A lot of the flu deaths in December out here were probably Covid-19.

wmjack
wmjack

Good news out of NY city--tested 3000 of which 1 in 5 had the Cov19 antibody.
This drops the death rate from .72% to .5% where normal Flu runs .1% At least with the death rate is going in the right direction. And the question will be was it worth it ?
Since we all will eventually catch the virus--I have never heard of a person getting reinfected following a illness right away.

