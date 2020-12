njbr 2 days

Something's off about the quantity vaccine doses under Warp Speed.

Distribution is by states population. Illinois, with almost 13 million people is getting 109,000 doses which is less than 1% of the population. ( A week or so ago, they thought they would be getting 400,000 doses)

That would mean less than 3 million doses for the US.(The DOD a week or so ago was talking about 20 million doses.)

Over-promising and unde-delivering?