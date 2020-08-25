New Home Surge to a 13-Year High With the Midwest Leading the Way
Mish
New Home Sales Jump to 901,000 SAAR
The Commerce Department's New Residential Sales Report shows sales of new single-family houses in July 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 901,000.
Surge Led By the Midwest
The Midwest region led the way with and amazing 58.8% jump. Year over-year, the Midwest is up 81.4%.
By Region Month-Over Month Sales in Thousands SAAR
- US: 901
- Northeast: 40
- Midwest: 127
- South: 513
- West: 221
By Region Month-Over Month Percentages
- US: +13.9%
- Northeast: -23.1%
- Midwest: +58.8%
- South: +13.0%
- West: +7.8%
By Region Year-Over Year Percentages
- US: +36.3%
- Northeast: +25.0%
- Midwest: +81.4%
- South: +27.6%
- West: +40.8%
I suspect Seasonal Adjustments went haywire but amazingly cheap money from the Fed sure helped, assuming you have a job.
