New Home Surge to a 13-Year High With the Midwest Leading the Way

New home sales surged in July on top of a big upward revision in June.

New Home Sales Jump to 901,000 SAAR

The Commerce Department's New Residential Sales Report shows sales of new single-family houses in July 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 901,000.

Surge Led By the Midwest

The Midwest region led the way with and amazing 58.8% jump. Year over-year, the Midwest is up 81.4%.

By Region Month-Over Month Sales in Thousands SAAR

US: 901

Northeast: 40

Midwest: 127

South: 513

West: 221

By Region Month-Over Month Percentages

US: +13.9%

Northeast: -23.1%

Midwest: +58.8%

South: +13.0%

West: +7.8%

By Region Year-Over Year Percentages

US: +36.3%

Northeast: +25.0%

Midwest: +81.4%

South: +27.6%

West: +40.8%

I suspect Seasonal Adjustments went haywire but amazingly cheap money from the Fed sure helped, assuming you have a job.

Mish