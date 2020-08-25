Mish Talk
New Home Surge to a 13-Year High With the Midwest Leading the Way

Mish

New home sales surged in July on top of a big upward revision in June.

New Home Sales Jump to 901,000 SAAR

The Commerce Department's New Residential Sales Report shows sales of new single-family houses in July 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 901,000.

Surge Led By the Midwest

The Midwest region led the way with and amazing 58.8% jump.  Year over-year, the Midwest is up 81.4%. 

By Region Month-Over Month Sales in Thousands SAAR

  • US: 901
  • Northeast: 40
  • Midwest: 127
  • South: 513
  • West: 221

By Region Month-Over Month Percentages

  • US: +13.9%
  • Northeast: -23.1%
  • Midwest: +58.8%
  • South: +13.0%
  • West: +7.8%

By Region Year-Over Year Percentages

  • US: +36.3%
  • Northeast: +25.0%
  • Midwest: +81.4%
  • South: +27.6%
  • West: +40.8%

I suspect Seasonal Adjustments went haywire but amazingly cheap money from the Fed sure helped, assuming you have a job.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

69 days till election. Demand for housing strong although I dont understand midwest growth, what industries/commerce is driving that or is it funny money?

Zardoz
Zardoz

Might not be a bad strategy if you're broke. Get the government on the hook for your house, and they won't kick you out before the depression is over.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Households higher up the food chain - aka those likely to buy homes - are more likely to still have (high pay) job + opportunity to work remote = plenty of opportunity to visit open houses of new developments (away from urban virus areas).

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Meanwhile ....

......

The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)’s Rent Payment Tracker found 90 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by August 20 in its survey of 11.4 million units of professionally managed apartment units across the country.

This is a 2.1-percentage point, or 237,056 -household decrease from the share who paid rent through August 20, 2019 and compares to 91.3 percent that had paid by July 20, 2020. These data encompass a wide variety of market-rate rental properties across the United States, which can vary by size, type and average rental price.

NMHC Rent Payment Tracker
NMHC Rent Payment Tracker

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"amazingly cheap money from the Fed sure helped,"

...

lowest rates ever in July.

magoomba
magoomba

Pensioners absconding and fleeing the cities. Shysters buying up ahead of the hordes using free money.

