New Home Sales Blast Higher Despite Floundering Jobs

Mish

New home sales are above the 2020 pre-Covid high set in January.

As reported in the New Residential Sales report for June, sales of new single-family houses in June 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000. 

The Great Recession recovery high was in January of 2020 at 774,000. 

Sales in June are 13.8 percent above the revised May rate of 682,000 and 6.9 percent above the June 2019 estimate of 726,000. 

Historical Perspective

New Homes Sold and For Sale July 2020 Report

Sale Price

The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2020 was $329,200. The average sales price was $384,700. 

Supply of New Houses 

Monthly Supply of Houses July 2020 Report

For Sale Inventory and Months’ Supply

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June was 307,000. This represents a supply of  4.7 months at the current sales rate.

Builder Confidence

The red line in my first two charts, new homes for sale, is a measure of builder confidence.

New homes for sale peaked in January of 2019 at 637,000 units SAAR and has been trending lower ever since. It is now 307,000.

Builders are not as confident as in 2019 and that predates Covid. Builders seem reluctant to make the mistake they made in 2006-2008.

Jobs Picture

  1. Over 30 Million People About to Lose $600 in Unemployment Benefits
  2. Unemployment Claims Rise for the First Time in 4 Months
  3. More Than Half of Business Closures are Permanent

Even though home sales are doing well vs nearly everything else, the jobs picture is another matter.

The Fed has encouraged speculation in financial assets and succeeded, for now.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

June will prove to be high water mark (or very close to it) for this cycle.

Sechel
Sechel

I question if "seasonal " adjustments work here and while the numbers may appear good given Covid infections rising in the u.s. and the south and south west re-locking down the numbers are meaningless. What would normally be grounds for optimism can't be viewed as such

Can't see extrapolating from these numbers continuing and for context , in June much of the country was just re-openng and had yet to see the sharp rise in infections that we're now dealing with.

IA Hawkeye in SoCal
IA Hawkeye in SoCal

The solid, SOLID majority of those being affected by this economy are not the homeowner type. If a restaurant closes, many lose their jobs but the only homeowner type employee is the general manager/owner. I think housing will be just fine, especially out in the suburbs. Those who need to be worried are urban landlords, high density buildings, etc.

CautiousObserver
CautiousObserver

Record low home mortgage rates and possibly an oncoming wave of commercial real estate defaults. I am thinking home builders have to be extremely motivated to sell right about now.

C136
C136

Single family homes are doing much better than condos. Millennials are forming families in larger numbers which makes urban condo living less appealing if not outright unaffordable. Covid is just accelerating a trend that already had its own momentum. Retail exposure is one obvious red flag in CMBS and I suspect urban residential will be another in the years ahead. Landlords planning on flipping rental properties into condos will struggle.

In my ocean side area, June was an all time volume record. Now not much left for sale but lots of interested buyers.

