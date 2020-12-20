TheStreet
New Covid Mutation Is ‘Out of Control’ in the UK

Mish

Belgium and the Netherlands suspend travel from the UK as authorities assess impact of fast-spreading new virus variant.

Out of Control 

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock  warns a new strain of the coronavirus is “Out of Control”.

More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home after a lockdown came into force Sunday in London and southeast England and the government scrapped plans to relax rules on socializing at Christmas.

The measures to control the fast-spreading new variant of the virus forbid household mixing in those areas and restrict socializing to just Christmas Day across the rest of England. Residents across the country were told to keep to their local areas, and extra police were being deployed at rail stations to stop people traveling out of London.

“Cases have absolutely rocketed, so we’ve got a long way to go,” Hancock told Sky News. “I think it will be very difficult to keep it under control until the vaccine has rolled out.” People in the new Tier 4 areas “should behave as though they have it,” he said.

Race to Block the New Strain

In a race to block the new Covid-19 strain, Countries Ban Travel From U.K.

Countries across Europe and beyond raced Sunday to stem a more-infectious strain of Covid-19 by banning travel from the U.K., following a British announcement Saturday that it is imposing fresh lockdowns.

Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Israel on Sunday were preparing to join the Netherlands and Belgium, which hours earlier had banned passenger air travel from the U.K., while other countries considered similar moves in an effort to prevent a worsening of the pandemic before Christmas.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference Saturday that scientists believe the new variant could be as much as 70% more transmissible than more established strains. He said there is no evidence it is any more deadly or resistant to vaccines, despite its faster transmission from person to person.

In response to the discovery, Mr. Johnson imposed a fresh lockdown on London and nearby areas of southeastern and eastern England. The new measures include a ban on households mixing at Christmas.

Travel Bans

  • The Netherlands moved first, banning all passenger flights from the U.K. until Jan. 1. 
  • Belgium quickly followed, banning flights and rail arrivals of the Eurostar train line, beginning midnight Sunday, initially for 24 hours.
  • The German government later Sunday said it would restrict travel to and from the U.K. and South Africa, where the new strain has also been found.
  • France will suspend both travel and imports from the U.K. to France for at least 48 hours, beginning at midnight Sunday, French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on French television.
  •  Israel barred travelers from the U.K., Denmark and South Africa, and said it could add more countries to that list. Israelis may return from those countries but must quarantine in a hotel, the government said.

Daily New Confirmed Covid-19 Cases 

Daily New Confirmed Covid-19 Cases 2020-12-20

The US and UK are the global Covid case leaders but also leaders in the race to vaccinate.

My concern always has been the vaccine would not work against rapidly mutating viruses.

Mish

Sechel
Sechel

Another reason why herd immunity fails. More spread = More mutation

Sechel
Sechel

So far the strains all respond to the vaccine but that could change. Just more reason to limit spread and reduce new strains popping up

goldguy
goldguy

Start treating the virus with Ivermectin, just like Africa, India, and a host of other third world countries did who have WAY less problems than the USA. OH, that's right we have a cure in the new vaccine. Good luck with that. I would rather take a drug with a history behind it than something that is for the most part unknown.

Webej
Webej

The Curious Case of the Nidovirus Exoribonuclease: Its Role in RNA Synthesis and Replication Fidelity. Among RNA viruses, the order Nidovirales stands out for including viruses with the largest RNA genomes currently known. Nidoviruses employ a complex RNA-synthesizing machinery comprising a variety of non-structural proteins (nsps). One of the postulated drivers of the expansion of nidovirus genomes is the presence of a proofreading exoribonuclease (ExoN) ... enhance[s] the fidelity of RNA synthesis by correcting nucleotide incorporation errors made by the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase.

The Curious Case of the Nidovirus Exoribonuclease: Its Role in RNA Synthesis and Replication Fidelity - PubMed
The Curious Case of the Nidovirus Exoribonuclease: Its Role in RNA Synthesis and Replication Fidelity - PubMed

Among RNA viruses, the order <i>Nidovirales</i> stands out for including viruses with the largest RNA genomes currently known. Nidoviruses employ a complex RNA-synthesizing machinery comprising a variety of non-structural proteins (nsps). One of the postulated drivers of the expansion of nidovirus g …

njbr
njbr

There is also a set of mutations in South Africa that increases ease of spread and attacks younger people more seriously...

One of these mutations increases binding to the human cell receptor, which could make it easier for the virus to infect.

Two of these mutations reduce virus sensitivity to some antibodies, meaning that these antibodies may not be as effective against this new mutated lineage, compared to the original (un-mutated) lineage.

We are really in a race now--herd immunity through death and disease or herd immunity through vaccine.

I have read that these mutations are to be generated in people with "long-covid" or have deficient immune systems.

By the way WTF is going on in Tennessee? Is it possble we are seeing the effects of similar mutations in the US?

