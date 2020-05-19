Mish Talk
Navarro Accuses China of Using Travelers to Spread Virus

Mish

White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro accuses China of "seeding" Covid-19 in Milan and the US.

“The virus was spawned in Wuhan province, patient zero was in November,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“The Chinese, behind the shield of the World Health Organization, for two months hid the virus from the world and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that.” 

“They could have kept it in Wuhan,” Navarro said. “Instead, it became a pandemic. That’s why I say the Chinese did that to Americans and they are responsible.”

When pressed Navarro would not use the word "deliberately", just the word seed.

Dubronik
Dubronik

It sounds like the clowns in the WH circus are trying to show they are tough

tokidoki
tokidoki

All I know is if we stop all trade now, the Dow will reach 400K.

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

Well I guess we know what the game plan is.

Having a someone common hate brings people together. China is the best path to reelection.

It’s a sloppy slope though.

I don’t think America would start a war with China, BUT if China started losing its grip on power from an economic downturn(broken social contract) they might need someone to demonize. A war is always the best way. History doesn’t repeat but it sure as shit rhymes.

Stuki
Stuki

Now, that...., is par for the course, as far as the intellectual aptitude of all of American leadership, Federal as well as state and local, public as well as private, in the Fed era goes.

This is all that is left of America. Nothing more than this abject garbage. This really is it.

Planes falling out of the sky, people homeless by the millions a century and a half after building 10 homes per capita, and doing so cheaply, was already a solved problem for anyone with the aptitude to learn to count beyond one,two,many.... World record numbers of deaths from some virus, etc., etc. And: Absolutely nothing else. Nothing good. No redeeming qualities. A country almost infinitely worse than a communist dump like China, and anywhere else, in every possible way whatsoever. Not one single positive quality left at all. Just this monkey. And monkeys like him. Empowered solely, 100%, by Fed and "legal" theft, without having a single talent of any kind of their own. Standing around babbling mindlessly and uselessly about holding those who are their infinite superiors in every way "responsible", while the worthless, indoctrinated dimbulb brigade stands around cheering for the trash.

RayLopez
RayLopez

Stupid people (Trump team) sometimes say smart things... Navarro is right, for the same reason 100 nations recently signed a petition at WHO asking for an independent investigation into how the Covid-19 virus was introduced into the world. One hundred countries, including sometime China ally Russia, can't all be wrong?

Keep in mind a lab created virus, a natural virus found in a lab animal, and a natural virus found in the wild all look the same, or rather, it's a matter of opinion as to whether the virus is natural or artificial. DNA, unless it's from a known cataloged organism, does not clearly show just by looking at the sequence whether it's artificial or natural.

The path of least resistance is to say China was negligent in warning the world about the virus (whether it's natural or artificial), and that's the path most countries and Trump's team are taking.

What would it take to change my mind? Find the Covid-19 virus in the wild, in a so-called "intermediate host". So far, unlike SARS, MERS, Ebola, etc, they've not done that. With most other viruses the intermediate host was immediately found, but not with C-19 (Ebola took a while too, but I would argue that outside of people living in Africa, nobody cared much about Ebola and was not spending money to research it that much; notice that once Ebola started spreading and got world attention, they luckily found a vaccine within a couple of years, since it had the potential to infect the world).

Zardoz
Zardoz

So it’s to be war with the batmunchers, is it?

gregggg
gregggg

The US funded the Wuhan lab for the last 5 years, so I guess we are the co-conspirators.

