Nassim Taleb Accuses Trump of Incompetence and Denial

Mish

Nassim Taleb, author of best-selling 'Black Swan' comments on global leaders' responses to Covid.

Government Worldwide Incompetence

Please consider what the highly-respected author of 'Black Swan' has to say about Covid Incompetence and Denial.

Six Key Ideas

  1. I think this is a case study of government worldwide incompetence in dealing with a problem and denial,” said Taleb, whose bestselling 2007 book warned of highly improbable events and their potential for severe consequences. 
  2. Ten months into the pandemic, we still don’t have systematic testing when you board a plane or when you want to go to a restaurant or something,” said Taleb, formerly a professor of risk engineering at New York University. 
  3. If we had instant, systematic testing, we wouldn’t be here. We wouldn’t be talking now about the pandemic.”
  4. We don’t know what’s going to happen. Imagine this continuing until January, February, March because in the winter people are inside so contagion rates are higher,” Taleb said. “Think about what can happen. It’s not that rosy.”
  5. Taleb is a former derivatives trader and also a scientific advisor at Universa Investments, a hedge fund that earned a return of more than 4,000% in the first quarter. Universa uses a complicated risk mitigation strategy known as tail-risk hedging that positions the fund to profit from dramatic market corrections spurred by so-called black swan events. 
  6. You should realize you have more uncertainty ahead now than you think. The returns can be a lot better or a lot worse than you think,” Taleb said, though he refused to comment on returns directly. “There’s a tendency of people to underestimate that uncertainty is chronic.”

In a video interview (click on preceding link to play) Taleb had this key thought that was not in the article.

"We still spend trillions of dollars worldwide on nuclear weapons when the risk is the virus. The solutions are not that complicated. So I think this is a case study in government worldwide incompetence and denial."

This is not just Trump, incompetence is everywhere you look.

 But Trump is the chief denier.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-3
Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Hopefully the Chicoms will hire him to shut down everything over there.

Doug78
Doug78

Did he say something that isn't banal?

FactsonJoe
FactsonJoe

UK, France and Spain and Belgium did massive shutdowns/lockdowns and destroyed their economies and after the lockdowns were lifted infection rates are spiking higher faster than in USA on per capita terms.

Countries which were recommended as models like Czech Republic are in serious problems.

Trump has said many optimistic hyberbolic statements about coronavirus but the current situation in USA is NOT worse than in Europe in many European countries.

Now UK, France etc. are again doing lockdowns again and destroying their economies further and Spain has everything closed from 10 PM in the whole country and closing parts of Madrid completely in lockdown.

All the while Sweden is muddling through having never done a lockdown and streets in Sweden are throbbing of people and they go out normally with just every other seat just kept empty to lover the spread of coronavirus.

USA should have followed the Swedish model...

