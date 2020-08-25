Mish Talk
Mortgage Lenders Ask New Question: Do You Intend to Pay?

Mish

New forms by lenders ask borrowers to confirm at closing that they don’t plan to skip their payments.

Do You Really Intend to Pay?

Dear borrower, please sign here if you intend to pay your mortgage.

That's the amusing state of affairs as Covid laws allow borrowers to skip payments for a full year.

New Question: Do You Really Plan to Pay This? 

Some mortgage lenders are asking customers taking out a mortgage to confirm they don’t intend to seek forbearance, a move meant to keep losses low during a pandemic that has put millions of Americans on shaky financial footing. 

The unusual requirement comes in the form of a new document included in many borrowers’ closing paperwork. While the language varies, the forms generally tell borrowers that they won’t be allowed to skip payments until their loans are backed by the government, according to forms reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The forms, known among lenders as “Covid-19 borrower certifications,” often ask home buyers to confirm that they don’t expect changes to their income. Some warn of potential penalties if any of the certifications are later proven to be false.

The New Liar Loans

Since it is impossible to prove intent, the question seems moot.

But the wording tells all you need to know.

Lenders do not want borrowers to skip payments until their loans are backed by the government, after which the lender no longer gives a damn.

Meanwhile, it can take days, weeks or sometimes even months for a newly made loan to get government backing.

Delinquencies Soar

New Home Surge to a 13-Year High

Despite the concern and the delinquencies, note that New Home Surge to a 13-Year High With the Midwest Leading the Way.

Mish

Comments (7)
No. 1-6
Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Bubbles, bubbles, bubbles...

Zardoz
Zardoz

Sure I do, barring some dire and unseeable consequence!

Bam_Man
Bam_Man

The mortgage market is almost completely nationalized already, with FNMA and FHLMC securitizing and "guaranteeing" the vast, vast majority of all originations.

The coming tsunami of defaults will only complete the process. What exact form that will take, is the only question.

Sechel
Sechel

You'd be surprised how effective a simple asking people if they intend to pay their mortgage can be. With servicing calling and reminding delinquent borrowers to pay can make a difference

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

"Do you really intend to pay?"

I wonder how many people they really expect to answer that question with an answer other than yes? LMAO.

The residential housing market seems quite strong here in Austin.....the Cali exodus is still ongoing....and Tesla and Apple are still making big commitments here, it seems. If there is a buying opportunity coming for small investors, I don't expect to see it this year.....good time to reduce leverage anyway, if I can...maybe look at refinancing.....

magoomba
magoomba

Idiots. If I could afford it I wouldn't be here. Of course not.

