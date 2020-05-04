Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Mortgage Forbearance Volumes Surge in April But Trend is On the Decline

Mish

The volume of  mortgage forbearance jumped in the first two weeks of april but leveled off at the end of the month.

The latest Black Knight Mortgage Monitor covers the Surge in Forbearance Volumes.

Key Points

  • More than 3.8M mortgage holders – 7.3% of the total first lien market – have already entered into forbearance plans as of April 30. 
  • FHA/VA loans have the highest forbearance rates by investor class at 10.5% (1.27M), while the 1.7M (6.1%) GSE mortgages in forbearance represent the largest volume.
  • Despite not being mandated by the CARES act, some 6.7% (863K) of portfolio held and/or private labeled security loans are also under forbearance » The $841B in UPB currently under forbearance is significantly impacting servicer cash flows.  
  • Roughly $1.1B/month in P&I advances are needed for FHA/VA loans in forbearance,  plus another $480M in monthly taxes and insurance (T&I) payments hang in the balance as well

Surge Tapers Off

Daily Change in Active Forbearance 2020-05-04
  • After surging at the beginning of April and then rising again near the 15th – when late fees  are typically charged on past due payments – the number of new forbearance requests has declined in recent weeks.
  • While total forbearance volumes continue to mount, daily inflow has begun to taper off.
  • Between 53,000 and 102,000 new plans have been put into place over each of the last nine days, less than a quarter of levels seen earlier in April.

Active Forbearance Plans Scenarios 

Active Forbearance Plans Scenarios 2020-05-04

Three Scenarios

  1. In an optimistic scenario in which daily forbearance volumes continue to decline by 10% per  day, the number of forbearances could peak at approximately 4.5M in the coming months. 
  2. Should current forbearance volumes hold steady through mid-June, more than 8M  homeowners could enter into forbearance plans, representing 16% or more of all mortgages.
  3. If that adverse scenario holds true, servicers would be required to advance $4 billion in monthly principal and interest payments on GSE mortgages alone 

Even under the FHFA’s recent four-month limit on principal and interest (P&I advances), servicers would still be bound to make $16 billion in advance payments over that time span

The middle scenario seems about right but the totals from now through mid-May will tell the story. 

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-6
TimeToTest
TimeToTest

This “recovery” is completely unpredictable.

I would venture to say this is one of the most unpredictable times in the last 50 years.

War, virus, Fed/Gov, currencies, and of course the election make for an extremely unpredictable time period.

At this point I think any guess is as good as the next.

Sechel
Sechel

I don't see how forbearance is simply a one month phenomenon. Borrowers may not have been "lazy" or thought they were dealing with a one month problem.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

And Rent forbearance??

Forbearance does not equal forgiveness.

I've read quite a few stories on rent / mortgage forbearance ... common theme ... what should've been paid will tacked on somewhere sometime.

WildBull
WildBull

@Sechel I agree. People have been mislead by the "Two weeks to stop the spread" then another month and now until who knows when.
This is also the case with SBA loans. If you took a loan expecting to be shut down for a month, squandered it on employees that aren't working, only to find out you won't open until September, you might find yourself in much worse shape than if you had just shut the doors.
These are Federally guaranteed loans, so the banks could give a $#!T about who they lend to. They are an obvious trap.

Jdog1
Jdog1

I am sure the $1200 lifeline the government provided gave a lot of people a temporary reprieve, but my expectations are by the end of summer, we will see a lot of pain in the real estate markets.....

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Sweden's Covid-19 Handling a Failure or a Success?

Sweden did not have a hard lockdown like its neighbors although people were advised to work from home when possible. It also banned nursing home visits on April 7.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Don't Expect a Return to Normal This Year

Those expecting a quick economic rebound are seriously mistaken.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Fully Open Up Society Now? Really?

Several readers sent me links regarding claims by two California doctors that deaths rates and risks are overstated.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Covid-19 Deaths: How Much Are They Understated?

Based on dramatic changes in overall death counts we can estimate Covid-19 death undercounts.

Mish

by

aprnext

Massive Drop in Homebuyer Interest

Homebuyer interest is down amdid rising concerns about seemingly everything.

Mish

by

CraigP

SBA Grants Unused Because Businesses are Fearful of the Rules

Many companies with approved SBA loans will not touch the money. They are fearful of the rules.

Mish

by

dontcare1955

Demand for Dollars is High: Chinese Banks Running Out

The major Chinese commercial banks once had more dollar assets than liabilities. Not anymore.

Mish

by

Augustthegreat

Spain Seeks Another Bailout as Deficit Skyrockets

Spain needs another rescue. Its deficit and debt violate Eurozone treaty rules.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Trump is Losing to Biden in Latest Texas and Ohio Polls

Trump is losing ground in states presumed to be his.

Mish

by

mpowerOR

Suddenly, It's a National Emergency to Have More Immigrants

Hey, immigrants, we temporarily need you.

Mish

by

wootendw