Mortgage Delinquencies Rise in March, First Time Since 2000

MATHGAME Apr 23

Nobody should lose their home or be evicted from their apartment because of job impact of COVID-19 shutdown. Nor should any lender be able to demand a "balloon payment" after a period of "forgiveness".

The lockdown was required by the governmental powers that be and so the financial powers that be are just going to have to "share the pain" and extend the terms of their loans as though the period of time the lockdowns are in force never existed.