More Than Half of Business Closures are Permanent

Mish

A Yelp study finds that 55% of business closures are closed for good.

Yelp reports Increased Consumer Interest in May correlates with more Covid outbreaks and closures in June and July.

Consumer Interest vs Outbreaks

Yelp July 2020 A - consumer interest increased

Business Closures Fluctuate Across the Nation

  • There were 140,000 total businesses closures on Yelp from March 1 to June 15. This increased to more than 147,000 total business closures on June 29 and then dropped again to just more than 132,500 total business closures as of July 10. 
  • In April, there were more than 175,000 business closures indicating that only 24% of businesses that were closed in April have reopened.
  • Even as total closures fall, permanent closures increase with 72,842 businesses permanently closed, out of the 132,580 total closed businesses, an increase of 15,742 permanent closures since June 15. 
  • This also means that the percentage of permanent to temporary business closures is rising, with permanent closures now accounting for 55% of all closed businesses since March 1, an increase of 14% from June when we reported 41% of closures as permanent. 
  • Overall, permanent closures have steadily increased since the peak of the pandemic with minor spikes in March, followed by May and June.

Total Businesses Closures

Yelp July 2020 - Where are most Businessses Closed

States with the largest populations have the most closures. 

Total Business Closures Per 1,000

Yelp July 2020 - Where are most Businessses Closed per 1,000

On a metro level, Las Vegas, NV, is suffering from the highest rate of permanently closed businesses with 861 businesses permanently closed, as the city reacts to a decrease in tourism. Meanwhile, Los Angeles, CA, has the most closures with 11,342 total temporary and permanent business closures.

Restaurants Struggle

Yelp July 2020 - reataurants and retail Closures

Yelp has many additional charts.

Inquiring minds may wish to investigate.

Conclusion

Permanent closures will continue to rise. Many small businesses already on the ropes, will not survive the reopening reversal. 

Don't confuse the stock market with the real economy.

This is a deflationary event. 

For discussion, please see Unprecedented Recession Synchronization and What it Means.

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
njbr
njbr

One day the price of tulips will be discovered.

Herkie
Herkie

Talk about wishing on a star Mish; look at the graphs I culled from The Daily Shot Editor today:

Note the top charts are all optimistic but the bottom charts say that optimism is going to get hurled into the abyss before the year ends.

People are not in this picture, staffing is abysmal, profits even worse in spite of charging higher prices. Reality has to hit home soon. When it does all those other charts will reflect that reality. When they talk about the new normal this is what it really is, at least 30 million collecting unemployment and another 20 million without even that income. 50 million either with no income or on incomes that are going to stop more or less all at once because the UI binge started all within a matter of weeks, so it will also end within a matter of weeks.

Sechel
Sechel

Some businesses aren't viable right now. With people working from home there's less need for suits. No coincidence that Brooks brothers declared bankruptcy. Yes casual dress is a trend but the virus was a huge catalyst. In New York dry cleaners are closing down for much the same reason.

Gyms too are having trouble. Town & Sports Intl a leverage buy out victim and zombie company for years is once again pondering a filing. Equinox a high end gym has not been paying full rent.

Restaurants for sure can't survive on outdoor dining and delivery. Many are closed or wondering about next steps.

And of course airline are toying with mass layoffs and they've been very open about not being able to operate profitably with the middle aisle not filled.

It's clearly selective and mostly related to restaurant and leisure. We're still not feeling the second shoe to drop , government jobs. Tax revenues are down. Local government will have to lay off and raise taxes on a smaller tax base.

