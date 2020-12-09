TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

More Than 500,000 Restaurants are in Freefall

Mish

Restaurants are struggling and the latest lockdowns add to the misery.

Economic Freefall 

The National Restaurant Association reports 110,000 Restaurants Have Closed Permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, 17% of restaurants (or about 110,000 establishments) have closed either permanently or long-term, and 10,000 restaurants have closed over the last three months alone, according to the National Restaurant Association’s December data released on Monday. 

Letter to Congress

The National Restaurant Association sent a Letter to Congress, including House Speaker Leaders Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Letter Details 

  • 87% of full service restaurants (independent, chain, and franchise) report an average 36% drop in sales revenue. For an industry with an average profit margin of 5%-6%, this is simply unsustainable.
  • 59% of operators say their total labor costs (as a percentage of sales) are higher than they were pre-pandemic.
  • We predict that as of today, 17% of restaurants—more than 110,000 establishments—are completely closed.  
  • The vast majority of permanently closed restaurants were well-established businesses, and fixtures in their communities. On average these restaurants had been in business for 16 years, and 16% had been open for at least 30 years.
  • Only 48% of these former restaurant owners say it is likely they will remain in the industry in any form in the months or years ahead.
  • What these findings make clear is that more than 500,000 restaurants of every business type— franchise, chain, and independent—are in an unprecedented economic decline. 

Congressional Bickering Since September

The letter includes a wish list of priorities for the next pandemic package.

This plea was sent to Congress at the same time that restaurants are speaking out in various areas around the country where restrictions on restaurants have gotten more stringent as cases continue to rise, including in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom passed a three-week stay-at-home order (including shutting down outdoor dining) for parts of the state.

On October 2, the House Passed a $2.2 Trillion Heroes Act that included $120 billion in relief for independent restaurants.

In September, the Democrats demanded over $3 trillion. 

The bickering goes on an on. 

Latest Package Details

Politico reports Bipartisan Coalition Releases Details of $908B Coronavirus Package.

  1. Unemployment: Expand federal unemployment benefits to $300 a week for 16 weeks.
  2. Paycheck Protection: $300 billion to the Small Business Administration to fund the Paycheck Protection Program
  3. Rental Assistance: $25 billion in rental assistance to states and local governments and extend an eviction moratorium until the end of January 2021.
  4. Child Care: $10 billion to support child care providers
  5. Education: $82 billion for education providers
  6. Vaccines: More money for testing and vaccines.  

Missing in Action

  • Relief for restaurant and other business owners whose businesses were closed by state orders. 
  • The plan does not include direct stimulus checks to Americans, which Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are both endorsing and has the backing of President Donald Trump. 

What About Restaurants, Hotels, Salons?

None of the above details nor Trump's proposed $600 checks will do anything for the restaurant industry nor any other business harmed by forced closures.

Is this a responsibility of states since they forced the shutdowns? 

If so, the same can be said for the entire bailout package. 

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-6
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Doesnt sound very MAGA does it?

cudmeister
cudmeister

Why should we be so worried about restaurants? Do they contribute to the balance of world trade somehow? Restaurants used to be where we spent our disposable income.

Mish
Mish

Editor

The concern is not over restaurants. The concern is actions that forced then to close.

That's the discussion.

brian henry
brian henry

There are 5M illegal immigrants on caravans from South America and they are going to cross Mexico/US border with their children. The children will join DACA and have priorities for US taxpayers to support/pay their loans.
The parents will live off FEMA funds so no federal relief in the future for every one.
They ate cheering and applaud for Biden to let them in, and or their children.
All the children are ready to start a new DACA wave as it is too good to be true!
Good luck for your future to support the new DACA wave of million children !

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

How many were forced to close....and how many just went broke due to lost business due to fear of dining out? Do we have any idea?

There were forced closings here, but only for a couple of months.....and some were able to shift to a take-out service to keep some income coming in.

But all restaurants had to deal with social distancing.....hard to make a living when you can only seat half your capacity or less.

The well capitalized old established places mostly weathered the storm. Recent start-ups and places with super high rent folded up pretty fast. The restaurant biz is brutal anyway....tastes change...a place is popular for a while ....and then it isn’t.

This has also been our problem in dentistry.......we just can’t get back to full production. Our plight is not as dire as the restaurants, so far...but it looks to be a long tie before we can get back to our old normal....if ever.

Bars are really screwed......they’ve been locked down here for months, and no end in sight. College town...there were lots of very successful people in the bar business here. Family dynasties.....

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

The Republicants keep trying to use the pandemic to force states into reorganization and bankruptcy but why don't they do the same when it comes to the federal budget and pork barrel federal spending to specific states ?

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biden Is Off to a Bad Start Under Progressive Pressure

Under Progressive pressure, Biden ponders canceling $50,000 in student loans.

Mish

by

Webej

Are You Willing to Die For Trump?

The Arizona GOP asks if you are willing to give up your life to help Trump remain president.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Green Light on Vaccine Coming, How Many Will Take It?

The FDA may approve Pfizer's covid  vaccine within days. How many will take it?

Mish

by

numike

2 New Rulings: Fraud Cases Nothing But Speculation and Conjecture

Two Federal judges blasted poorly formed fraud cases by Sidney Powell in Georgia and Michigan.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Cases Surge and Covid Deaths Top 10,000 in Just 4 Days

The US now has the dubious honor of being first in cases per million.

Mish

by

Jojo

Trump Does Not Give a Damn About the Law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won’t call a special session of the state’s legislature, rebuffing a request from President Trump to break the law.

Mish

by

Dubronik

Biden Says He Would Resign if a Moral Dispute With Harris Arose

In a totally bizarre interview, Biden lays out conditions in which he might purposely get sick and resign.

Mish

by

AverySays

Covid Makes Austin a Magnet for New Jobs

Texas’ capital is attracting corporate jobs and remote workers, lured by lower costs and lower taxes

Mish

by

BobSmith

Globalization is Not Dead Yet, Where's the Reshoring?

Trump's trade wars, tariffs, and Covid were supposed to kill global trade. Fortunately, that didn't happen.

Mish

by

Telenochek82

Time Has Nearly Expired on Trump's Legal Challenges

Team Trump continues to a barrage of cases, but time has nearly expired.

Mish

by

vegasandre