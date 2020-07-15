Mish Talk
Moderna Phase One Covid Test Deemed a Success

Mish

A phase one Moderna test produced immune responses in all 45 test volunteers.

Please consider Moderna Phase 1 results show coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response.

The results released Tuesday involved three doses of the vaccine, tested in groups of 15 volunteers aged 18-55 who got two shots, 28 days apart. The groups tested 25, 100 or 250 micrograms of the vaccine.

Adverse events after the second dose occurred in seven of the 13 volunteers who got the 25-microgram dose, all 15 participants who received the 100 microgram dose and all 14 who got the 250 microgram dose. In the highest-dose group, three patients had severe reactions such as fever, chills, headache or nausea. One of these had a fever of 103.28 Fahrenheit (39.6 C).

“We didn’t see any events that are characterized as serious adverse events,” said lead author Dr Lisa Jackson of Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, referring to reactions that require hospitalization or result in death.

Moderna started has 2 tests in May. And will start Phase 3 tests with 30,000 volunteers on July 27.  

Best Wishes.

Mish

CautiousObserver
CautiousObserver

Does anyone else view this as a case of "counting chickens before they are hatched?" This is Phase I trials. They established a dosage and got an immune response. Does that immune response prevent people from becoming sick and prevent them from becoming carriers that spread virus and will Moderna's vaccine candidate make it to a final product? Nobody knows.

Phase II: "Phase II trials further assess safety as well as if a drug works..."

Phase III: "Phase III trials compare a new drug to the standard-of-care drug. These trials assess the side effects of each drug and which drug works better..."

Lots of COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline. None have been proven to prevent disease yet. Moderna up 35% in two days as though it is all a done deal that will be signed and delivered in the next 30 days. Crazy.

