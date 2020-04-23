Mish Talk
Mish is Moving to "The Street"

Mish

I am moving to TheStreet.Com as a result of a Maven merger.

Last year, The Maven purchased TheSreet.Com, licensed Sports Illustrated, and partnered with History.Com.

An integration effort is underway. Maven financial sites will move to TheStreet.Com.

On Thursday, April 23, the URL for my MishTalk website https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/ will redirect to https://www.thestreet.com/MishTalk.

The redirect will be automatic and there will be no lost articles or lost comments to articles. 

We expect no significant outages.

Moreover, I am not going to paid content. My "room" will remain free of charge. 

Mish

Comments (16)
No. 1-9
MericanPatriot
MericanPatriot

You mean April 23rd.

Mish
Mish

Editor

Yes to the date (corrected) and yes to RSS (pretty sure).

To answer another question, I am not doing paid content. The site will be free. Just added that line - It came up as a question on Twitter.

I have not charged a penny since 2003. Some might suggest that's all I am worth.

I have an open question as to the URL. I want to change from MishTalk to Mish.

It will be TheStreet.com/Mish or /MishTalk not sure which.

Mish
Mish

Editor

By the way, editing comments and especially reader posts have been fixed. Comment changes do take hold now, perhaps requiring one refresh, not days.

Ted R
Ted R

Thanks for keeping your content free. It is appreciated, especially now.

Sechel
Sechel

the i.t. has not been great since joining maven

Shookie
Shookie

Thank you for not charging for content. I respect and enjoy your commentary, and wouldn't be able to enjoy that if it were not free.

Herkie
Herkie

I just went there to check it out and see if I have to pay or register and what is the first thing I see? Jim Cramer in the upper left hand corner. Mish, I hate that guy, aside from the fact that he is a paid shill for desyroying market fundamentals his screechy voice is one of the most annoying I ever heard. I associate him with crooked financial media.

But, with a little exploring there are a lot of other mavens that look interesting. As long as they do not require me to turn off my ad blocker I will like this merger.

1Iceman
1Iceman

Thank you sir. I have been lurking since 2007. Very much appreciate your knowledge during these troubled times. Your calmness and consistency has been impeccable for over a decade.

John212
John212

Congrats. I think it's well deserved and likely increase your profile even more

