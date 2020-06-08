Minneapolis to Abolish the Police: How Will That Work?

This weekend, the Minneapolis city council voted to disband the police department.

Questions Abound

How will that work? Whom do you call? When does this happen?

Abolish the Police

When I first heard the disbanding news, I thought it was an errant proposal by a city council minority, but it's not.

There is a Veto-Proof Majority in favor of doing this.

A veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members announced during a rally at Powderhorn Sunday that they are planning to disband the police department.



City Council members said they will invest in community-led safety initiatives instead of the police department.



"Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, to end policing as we know it, and to re-create systems of public safety that actually keep us safe," Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said at Sunday’s community meeting.

The University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Public Schools, First Avenue, and others also decided to end or limit their relationship with the police department.

Incremental Efforts Failed

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told The Appeal that disbanding the police department is necessary because “our efforts at incremental reform have failed.”

And When We Are Done, We Won't Glue it Back Together

Jeremiah Ellison's Twitter Profile

Jeremiah Ellison is a "City Council Member, Ward 5. Visual Artist. Storyteller. Political organizer. Northsider."

Majority Pledge

Mayor Booed

CNN reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was met with a chorus of boos after telling a group of demonstrators he did not support abolishing the city police department.

Voters Support Protests

Data for Progress reports Voters Have Lost Trust in Police.

A majority of voters believe that recent protests spring from a desire to hold police accountable and that most protesters are peaceful. 68 percent of voters support creating a new non-police first responder agency to respond to issues of mental illness or addiction. A majority agree that police killings of black Americans are part of a larger problem and that police use violence when they don’t need to.

Another Question Surfaces

How much will point number 2 cost?

Explanations Please

I would like an explanation as to how these ideas will work and how they will save lives and money.

I could get behind the idea, if someone can provide reasonable answers.

Disband the Unions

Meanwhile, I have a simpler proposal: Instead of disbanding the police, disband the police unions, the teachers' unions, and all public unions.

In addition, end collective bargaining of public unions.

Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops

Public unions protect the bad, the corrupt, and the incompetent.

Incremental efforts failed because the problem is public unions.

For discussion, please see Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops.

