Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Minneapolis to Abolish the Police: How Will That Work?

Mish

This weekend, the Minneapolis city council voted to disband the police department.

Questions Abound

  1. How will that work?
  2. Whom do you call?
  3. When does this happen?

Abolish the Police

When I first heard the disbanding news, I thought it was an errant proposal by a city council minority, but it's not.

There is a Veto-Proof Majority in favor of doing this.

A veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members announced during a rally at Powderhorn Sunday that they are planning to disband the police department.

City Council members said they will invest in community-led safety initiatives instead of the police department. 

"Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, to end policing as we know it, and to re-create systems of public safety that actually keep us safe," Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said at Sunday’s community meeting.

The University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Public Schools, First Avenue, and others also decided to end or limit their relationship with the police department.

Incremental Efforts Failed

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told The Appeal that disbanding the police department is necessary because “our efforts at incremental reform have failed.”

And When We Are Done, We Won't Glue it Back Together

Jeremiah Ellison's Twitter Profile

Jeremiah Ellison

Jeremiah Ellison is a "City Council Member, Ward 5. Visual Artist. Storyteller. Political organizer. Northsider." 

Majority Pledge

Mayor Booed 

CNN reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was met with a chorus of boos after telling a group of demonstrators he did not support abolishing the city police department.

Voters Support Protests 

Data for Progress reports Voters Have Lost Trust in Police.

  1. A majority of voters believe that recent protests spring from a desire to hold police accountable and that most protesters are peaceful.
  2. 68 percent of voters support creating a new non-police first responder agency to respond to issues of mental illness or addiction.
  3. A majority agree that police killings of black Americans are part of a larger problem and that police use violence when they don’t need to.

Another Question Surfaces

New Non-Police First

How much will point number 2 cost?

Explanations Please 

I would like an explanation as to how these ideas will work and how they will save lives and money.

I could get behind the idea, if someone can provide reasonable answers.

Disband the Unions

Meanwhile, I have a simpler proposal: Instead of disbanding the police, disband the police unions, the teachers' unions, and all public unions.

In addition, end collective bargaining of public unions.

Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops

Public unions protect the bad, the corrupt, and the incompetent.  

Incremental efforts failed because the problem is public unions.

For discussion, please see Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-9
jivefive99
jivefive99

I can see now the police union going to the courts and demand that state law, which is all that matters, be followed, and the Mpls PD ends up being exactly as it is now. Stop thinking these screams and yells by kids mean anything -- they dont even vote (Bernie got submarined by their not showing up). It is only 800 officers -- obviously with a white supremacy bent to them -- but you arent gonna not have a police department. State law is all that matters, and its been "cop-ized".

Eighthman
Eighthman

The Portugal plan for drugs might work and save money. Get rid of no knock warrants. The rest looks delusional.

Sechel
Sechel

Will never happen. This is just emotion talking and the right trying to create a narrative. But I do understand the position of concerned Americans of color. If the police aren't there to protect them then who needs them. It's an honest emotional response.

But of course we need the police but not bad police. I agree the unions are part of the problem. Another part of the problem is criminal justice. Jury's just won't convict a dirty cop. They buy into the argument that police risk their lives. Also think we need civilian review boards.

shamrock
shamrock

Maybe they should get to work revoking all victimless and petty laws. You literally cannot drive or walk down the street without the police having some pretense to stop, search, and interrogate.

abend237-04
abend237-04

It's going to happen and here's how: Item one on City Council agenda will be to de-fund and disband the police department.
Item two will be to establish the Community Woke Kneeler's Society. Nothing substantive will have changed except for career criminals all over the world canceling their tickets to Minneapolis in bitter disappointment.
If there's any real progress made, there'll be an item three: Dissolve the police union and appoint a civilian police oversight committee.

lesbaer45
lesbaer45

Smile and wave boys, just smile and wave.

mike7
mike7

Maybe have the County Sheriff department take over... main problem I see is how does your states attorneys office prosecute cases were the arresting office no-longer works for the local police agency or wasn't hired by the sheriff's office. You might need them to testify.

tokidoki
tokidoki

The Police Force WILL BE disbanded. No doubt, only to be replaced by Citizen's Force. Same people, different uniform. A very American solution. Don't address the root of the problem, just dress them up a different way.

awc13
awc13

Biden will need to get behind the abolish the police movement to appease his base.

Biden is in trouble if the media every requires him to really confront his tough on crime past

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops

Derek Chauvin, the officer who mudered George Floyd, had 18 complaints against him. He was diciplined twice. Why was he still on the force?

Mish

by

Captain Ahab

Trump No Longer the Odds-On Favorite to Win in November

Four days ago Biden passed trump as the favorite to win in November and has been there ever since.

Mish

by

Stuki

The Trump Spotlight Shifts to Colin Powell

Republicans are increasingly taking a verbal stand against President Trump.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Retired Marine General Latest to Admonish Trump

The number of high-ranking ex-military members blasting Trump has grown every day. Add a Marine general to the list.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump is a Threat to the Constitution

Silence finally Breaks. Enough high-ranking people have finally had enough of Trump and they are all piling on at once.

Mish

by

RLJ

Trump Pulls Troops From Germany, It's a Good Start

Trump will cut the number of troops in Germany by 9,500. That's a good start.

Mish

by

bamarick

Expect Covid-19 to Return in the Fall in a Big Way

A look at what's happening in the Southern Hemisphere suggests something that no one wants to hear.

Mish

by

aprnext

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Lost in the wake of a gaseous debate over teargas and bibles, something good just happened.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Trump Clears Out Peaceful Protest for Bible Photo-Op

Trump's gall has no bounds but his supporters defend it.

Mish

by

borderdenizen

If Obama Said What Trump Just Did, Would You Support It?

Let's recap precisely what Trump said on Monday. Then I have questions.

Mish

by

Herkie