Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Millions Locked Down Under Draconian Covid Rules in Australia

Mish

To combat a Covid outbreak, Melbourne initiated its most severe restrictions yet.

State of Disaster

Victoria, Australia Declares 'State of Disaster,' Locking Down Millions in Melbourne.

The premier of Victoria plunged the region into a "state of disaster" on Sunday, announcing even stricter lockdown measures, introducing a nightly curfew and banning virtually all trips outdoors after Australia's second largest state recorded 671 new infections in a single day.

Daniel Andrews told Victorians at a news conference that "we have to do more, and we have to do more right now," as the state battles to contain a devastating coronavirus outbreak that had already stripped residents of their freedoms, livelihoods and social interactions and made it an outlier from the rest of the country.

New Rules

  • "Where you slept last night is where you'll need to stay for the next six weeks."
  • Curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
  • Only one person per household will be allowed to leave their homes once a day -- outside of curfew hours -- to pick up essential goods, and they must stay within a 5 kilometer radius of their home unless nearest shop is over 5 KM away.
  • Exercise can be taken for up to an hour a day, with one other person, but still within five kilometers of a person's home. 

Wow.  

What's Going On?

Australia Total Covid Cases

Total Coronavirus Cases in Australia

Daily New Cases

Daily New Cases Australia August 1

Total Coronavirus Deaths 

Total Coronavirus Deaths in Australia August 1

Questions of the Day

  1. Do these measures fit the outbreak?
  2. What if someone was in a hotel? Someone else's house? 

I expect there are some exceptions but we have not seen anything like this outside of China and a few cities in Italy. 

Meanwhile in the US

As noted earlier today, Fed’s Kashkari Urges Congress to Hand Out More Free Money

“If we were to lock down hard for a month or six weeks, we could get the case count down so that our testing and our contact tracing was actually enough to control it,” Kashkari said.

Fed Independence?

The Fed hollers every time Trump or Congress meddles in monetary policy, but the Fed repeatedly meddles in fiscal policy.

And here's a new one: The Fed is willing to interject its beliefs about medical policy as well.

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Says "Nobody Likes Me" Why?

In a video conference on Wednesday Trump lamented that people like Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx but not him.

Mish

by

truthseeker

Trump Wants to Postpone the Election

Trump wants to postpone the election and ban main-in voting.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Over 62 Million People Had No Pay Last Week

Over 62 million not-retired people reported having no pay last week.

Mish

by

tokidoki

Consumer Spending Jumps for a Second Month ... But

Consumer spending rose in May and June but is well below pre-Covid levels.

Mish

by

SynergyOne

Republicans Propose a Means Test Instead of $600 Weekly Benefits

The Republicans finally got their act together on a Covid proposal.

Mish

by

Herkie

Income and Spending are Headed in Opposite Directions

Since Covid hit, the stable relationship between income and spending broke down.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

"So Far Apart on Covid Deal That We Don't Really Care"

Republican are in no hurry to reach a deal.

Mish

by

Montana33

Unemployment Claims Rise For the First Time Since May

Both initial and continued unemployment claims rose this week. Continued claims rose for the first time since May.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

GDP Estimates Proven Useless: It's Time to Replace Them

Today's numbers highlight many of issues surrounding GDP reporting and estimates.

Mish

by

Herkie

US Economy Declines by a Record 32.9 Percent

The US economy put it its worst performance in history. Records date to 1947.

Mish

by

Tony Bennett