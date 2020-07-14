Mish Talk
Millennial Renters Abandon Their Plans to Buy a Home

Mish

Many renters who were in the market to buy a home pre-Covid just threw in the towel.

A lifestyle survey shows millennials top the list of those canceling home-buying plans.

At the start of 2020, 11% of renters said they were ready and planning to buy a home this year, according to a recent survey conducted on RENTCafe.com. Conditions were looking up for Gen X renters, 15% of whom were making plans to buy a home this year, as well as for 14% of Older Millennials.  However, the pandemic has obstructed the path to homeownership for 43% of renters ready to buy, our survey results revealed

The survey, which ran at the end of May 2020, asked 7,000 renters about their housing plans before and after the coronavirus hit.

One in Ten Renters Were Ready to Buy a Home

43% of prospective home buyers who said they changed their plans quoted economic uncertainty as the top reason for doing so, followed by loss of income as the second most cited reason. Given the unprecedented times we’re living in, even the few renters who were determined to make the commitment to buy a home this year are now getting cold feet. Moreover, as many as 50% of Older Millennials, the most likely demographic to become homeowners, were forced by the pandemic to let go of their dream.

The Math 

11% were planning to buy a home. 43% canceled those plans. 

The net impact is 0.43 * 0.11 = 0.0473

If accurate, there will be about 5% fewer sales. 

I suspect that is on the low side but even a 5% impact is significant.  

Other Plans

Half of Baby Boomer renters expressed no intention of ever buying again. The less costly, more convenient renting lifestyle may play a role. With renter households over 60 increasing considerably in the past decade, Boomers seem to be getting more and more comfortable with renting.

1/4 of Renters Will Never Buy a Home

Reflections on Moving

Moving is a pain in the ass.

I speak from recent experience having just driven a U-Haul from Illinois to Utah these past four days.

That applies moving from house-to-house or apartment-to-house or any other combination. But a owning a house ties you down. If we do not like Utah we can try another place. That is not so easy if you own a house. 

We left with an unsold house but we do own it free and clear, except of course for property taxes which are monstrous in Illinois: $15,000 a year on a $400,000 home. 

Until I am convinced I have found the home I want to die in, put us in the never buy again category.

It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

Why 3 weeks? That's how long it takes to reserve a one-way U-Haul outbound.

"Everyone is leaving. No one is coming," a U-Haul agent told us a few weeks ago.

For discussion, please see It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

Why Utah?

I discussed Utah in my October 5, 2019 post Escape Illinois: Get The Hell Out Now, We Are

Comments (10)
No. 1-5
Sechel
Sechel

Buy a home? I was just reading A.P. earlier. And if millennials were thinking home in this environment they are delusional. I know this story isn't about millennials but it still sounds like them

Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

People who rent have largely been able to survive the initial months of the pandemic helped by unemployment and federal relief checks. But the extra $600 in unemployment benefits ceases at the end of July and local eviction moratoriums are expiring. There is no agreement between the White House and Congress on a second federal relief package.

Renters tend to have lower incomes and to be more economically vulnerable than their homeowner counterparts. They also cannot tap into the equity in their homes as a line of credit in case of an emergency. A disproportionate number of renters are black, Hispanic and other minorities.

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available
Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope. People who rent have largely been able to survive the initial months of the pandemic helped by unemployment and federal relief checks....

Seems like the United States is destined to slide into a second first wave and we will see closures. This isn't even the 2nd wave that we were warned about but failure to re-open carefully.

Sechel
Sechel

Are you an outdoors man? I hope so . You'll love Utah then.

CCR
CCR

None of this article resonates with Western NY.

Anda
Anda

Not sure on your math there:

"The net impact is 0.43 * 0.11 = 0.0473

If accurate, there will be about 5% fewer sales."

Assuming you are just counting sales to renters, then the above is a drop of 5% of sales due to millenials alone backing off ? The 11% of renters though is "all who were going to buy of all ages", and the 43% reconsidering seems to be an average of the lot. In other words 43% of all purchases that all renters were planning are being reconsidered.

?

