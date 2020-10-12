Millennials Greatly Underestimate How Much They Need For a Down Payment

Millennials want to buy a home but underestimate how much they need for a down payment.

Expectations vs. Reality Gap

The Expectations vs. Reality Gap is huge when it come to millennials desire to own a home.

In a nationwide survey of nearly 7,000 prospective homebuyers, Point2 found that 74% of the Millennials who are interested in purchasing a home would like to do so in the next 12 months. However, 88% of respondents between 25 and 40 years old have significantly less in savings than the average national down payment amount, which is $62,600. Moreover, 14% of the Millennials surveyed stated that they hadn’t managed to set aside anything at all, meaning that the desire to buy a home might be in conflict with Gen Y’s budgetary realities.

Time Needed to Save a Down Payment

Click on the above link for an interactive graph of cities.

Assuming a saving rate of 8% and a 20% down payment, in Austin it would take 11.8 years to save a down payment, Chicago, 9.6 years, Denver 12.8 years, Los Angeles 25 years, San Francisco 18.3 years.

Budget Realities

Most Millennials tend to greatly underestimate the amount of money they will need for a down payment.

The national average down payment is about $62,000, but 40% of Millennials expect it to be less than $10,000. What’s more, 61% of young people have less than $10,000 in savings. Of those, 14% have no savings at all.

The average savings rate in the last decade was 8%. And, although personal savings went through the roof in April (reaching 33.7%) one month of extraordinary budgeting may not move the needle.

Considering savings rates, median incomes and median home prices, the time needed to save for a 20% down payment in the 100 largest U.S. cities varies significantly: from 10 years in Los Angeles and around nine years in Long Beach and Oakland, CA to a little more than two years in cities such as Buffalo, NY, Cleveland and Toledo, OH and Pittsburgh, PA.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the only large U.S. city where Millennials could save for a down payment in less than two years was Detroit, which makes this market the most attainable.

I somehow doubt that Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Toledo rank high on the dream list of cities for millennials to live in.

Mish