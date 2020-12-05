TheStreet
Millennials and Generation Z Hit Hardest by Unemployment

Mish

In the pandemic, millennials and Gen Z were clobbered hard with job losses.

Millennials and Generation Z Hit Hard

  • In 2020 Millennials were 24 to 39 years old.
  • In 2020 Generation Z 8-23 years old.
  • In 2020 Generation X was 40 to 55 years old.
  • In 2020 Boomers were 56-74 years old.

Unemployment by Age Group 2000-Present

Unemployment by Age Group 2000-present 2020-11

Millennials Hit Hard in Great Recession 

  • In 2009 Millennials were 13 to 28 years old.
  • In 2009 Generation X was 29 to 44 years old.
  • In 2009 Boomers were 45-63 years old.

This is the second time in about 10 years that millennials were hard hit by recessions.

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-2
Tengen
Tengen

Millennials and Z will continue to be hit hardest because we're never going back to "normal" again, at least not as it was known pre-2008.

We're 12 years into this grand monetary experiment of QE forever and the cracks in the facade are getting more obvious. Setting up a system designed to widen inequality and punish savers has consequences, after all!

Carl_R
Carl_R

Doing my best to read that graph:
Age 16-19: Up 25%, from 12% to 15%
Age 20-24: Up 57%, from 7% to 11%.
Age 25-34: Up 87%, from 4% to 7.5%
Age 35+: Up 100%, from 3% to 6%

