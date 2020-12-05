Millennials and Generation Z Hit Hardest by Unemployment
Mish
Millennials and Generation Z Hit Hard
- In 2020 Millennials were 24 to 39 years old.
- In 2020 Generation Z 8-23 years old.
- In 2020 Generation X was 40 to 55 years old.
- In 2020 Boomers were 56-74 years old.
Unemployment by Age Group 2000-Present
Millennials Hit Hard in Great Recession
- In 2009 Millennials were 13 to 28 years old.
- In 2009 Generation X was 29 to 44 years old.
- In 2009 Boomers were 45-63 years old.
This is the second time in about 10 years that millennials were hard hit by recessions.
Mish