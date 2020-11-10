TheStreet
Milan Crematory Can't Keep Up With the Deaths

Milan is under lockdown since Friday as Covid returned with a vengeance.

Milan Staggers as Hospitals Fill Up

In Italy's Second Wave, Hospitals Fill and Crematories Cannot Keep up. 

With infections, hospitalizations and deaths linked to Covid-19 rising exponentially, hospitals in Milan are running out of beds even after having converted wards and suspended nonurgent procedures. Ambulances have been forced to wait for hours to drop off patients at hospitals where Covid-19 patients are sometimes kept on gurneys in crowded corridors.

On Friday, the government sealed off Milan and the surrounding Lombardy region, along with three of Italy’s other 20 regions. In these so-called red zones, freedom of movement is severely curtailed, most stores are shut, cafes and restaurants can sell only takeout, and children from the second year of middle school onward have reverted to remote learning. The government said it would assess the situation in two weeks.

A Milan crematory said it couldn’t keep up with the number of deaths and stopped accepting for cremation the bodies of nonresidents who die in the city. A temporary hospital set up in April at Milan’s trade-fair center has reopened.

The Policlinico and Milan’s other hospitals are racing to discharge non-Covid patients as quickly as possible to free up space. 

A month ago, Lombardy had just 41 Covid patients in intensive care and 361 occupying non-ICU beds. On Sunday, those numbers had jumped to 650 and 6,225

Daily Confirmed Cases Per Million

Daily Confirmed Cases Per Million 2020-11-09

Daily Confirmed Deaths Per Million

Daily Confirmed Covid-19 Deaths 2020-11-09

The world is so ready for a vaccine that works.

Hoping for early 2021 on news Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine is 90% Effective.

Comments (6)
No. 1-3
shamrock
shamrock

A friend of mines daughter is studying in Greece and they are on total lock down. They need to inform the government any time they want to leave their apartment, for any reason. The only valid reasons are work, exercise, medical, grocery store.

Doug78
Doug78

The chart shows relative stability in the US but a Europe that is doing very badly even worse than before. There is some speculation that the dominate strain in Europe is now the strain that is more infectious than the one before and therefor can expand through the population very rapidly. Back in March plane travel between Europe and the US was frequent. This time around travel between the continents is much rarer and under better control. With a little luck maybe this strain would not expand to the US. Here in France it's total lock down.

RonJ
RonJ

Daily Beast:
"What's particularly troubling about the return of COVID in Italy is that the country has done everything experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been
advising. Face masks in public places have been compulsory for months, social distancing is strongly enforced, nightclubs have never reopened,
and sporting arenas are at less than a third of capacity. Children who are back at school are regularly tested and strictly social-distanced, and yet,
the second wave seems completely unstoppable."

Biden wants face masks to be compulsory in all states, but it is not preventing the current serious outbreak of Covid in Italy.

