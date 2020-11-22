TheStreet
Michael Pettis Chimes in China's Growth and Debt

Mish

2021 growth estimates by Morgan Stanley and the IMF are too high says Michael Petts at China Financial Markets. Longer term, Pettis forsees a surge in debt.

Expect a Surge In Debt

  1. The fierce debate continues in Beijing between those who are more worried by rising debt and those more worried by slowing growth. Among the former, two weeks ago Lou Jiwei said it was time to study an orderly exit of loose monetary policies...
  2. while PBoC Vice Governor Liu Guoqiang warned of tighter monetary policy “sooner or later”. Now, among the latter, we have Liu Shangxi saying “As to whether [the PBOC] should exit its monetary stimulus, I think it’s not the right time, not even for a marginal tightening.”
  3. I don’t know how this eventually plays out, but I suspect that given the surge in debt this year and the recent scare in the bond markets, the former will have the upper hand. That is why I disagree with the expectations of most analysts, who seem to be expecting  GDP growth next year between 8% to 9%, or more.
  4. Morgan Stanley, for example, just came out with a 9% projection, while the IMF has lowered its original 9.2% projection to 8.2%. I think those numbers are too high.
  5. Since April I’ve expected next year’s GDP growth to be much lower – probably 6-7% – for the same reason that this year I expected it to be higher than others expected (my 2-3%, versus their close to or well below zero).
  6. As I see it, Beijing implicitly targets the minimum growth rate it can politically accept, with local governments and real estate developers acting as the residual to bridge the gap between whatever the real economy does and the GDP target. 
  7. This year, for example, when the real economy almost certainly contracted, local governments and real estate developers expanded sharply to drive positive growth, and while much of this growth added nothing to the country’s productive capacity, the result was the 25-percentage-point surge in the country’s debt ratio.
  8. Next year, however, I expect the real economy to rebound sharply, driven by consumption and business investment, but because I don’t think Beijing needs much above 6% GDP growth for political reasons, and because of the sharply worsening debt condition 
  9. This year, I expect this will allow Beijing to cut back on local government investment and real estate development. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if in 2021 China’s debt-to-GDP ratio were flat or even down one or two percentage points.
  10. Unfortunately, however, while the debt to GDP ratio may improve slightly next year, it will resurge soon after. Beijing’s goal of doubling GDP by 2035 requires very rapid growth in debt, so much so that after a few years I am pretty sure they'll quietly abandon that goal.

Pettis was commenting on on the article China must maintain coronavirus stimulus to ensure full economic recovery, says prominent Beijing adviser.

Those points, especially point number 10 of his Tweet Thread are something to consider for those who believe the Renminbi (yaun) is undervalued.

Unnecessary and Artificial Goals

All governments are involved in counterproductive programs to meet unnecessary and artificial goals.

 For discussion, please see Hello Fed, Low Interest Rates Do Not Promote Growth.

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

The way the Chinese manipulate the numbers makes the BLS and the Fed look like rank amateurs.

So much of the “growth” China has been booking for years and years now is nothing but pure malinvestment.

The debt they’re taking on now has very little chance of doing anything other than sucking them right down the drain, and when that happens it’s going to happen so fast that the Morgan Stanleys of the word are gonna be left blinking and asking WTF happened.

Doug78
Doug78

So much of their growth is artificial but the core growth is very real solid and sustainable. The slap-down of the ANT IPO and they way it was done was a powerful signal that the Chinese government will not tolerate an excessive financialization of their economy. They have studied our recent history and decided that they did not want to go down the same path as we did. I can't blame them for that.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

It’s not sustainable. “One child” is about to bite them on the butt in a big way...and they are going to need some Americans, French, and Mexicans to buy their exports...because nobody else has a large graduating class of good consumers.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The big question is what is Biden going to do with China. Will he continue the tarriff game or not. Sign new trade deal?

