McDonald's Sets Stringent Rules for Dine-In Reopening
Mish
“We ask that you remember: We only get one chance to do this the right way,” the guide says as McDonald's Sets Conditions for Restaurant Reopenings.
New Rules
- Close public soda fountains or deploy a staff member to operate them
- Clean Bathrooms Every Half-Hour
- Foot-pulls to allow customers to open bathroom doors without using their hands
- All service workers also need to be outfitted with masks and gloves
- Make face shields available for customers in jurisdictions requiring them
- Employees should undergo wellness and temperature checks
- Employees must wash their hands every hour
- Tables should be removed or closed off to allow 6 feet between customers
- Wipe down surfaces including door handles, trash lids, counters and credit-card machines every 30 minutes
- If a customer wearing a mask is worried about interacting with others who aren’t, employees should find the guest another spot to sit or offer to bring food to their car,
- Workers are to bring food to customers in a bag folded closed twice, on a tray removed as soon as a diner verifies it is correct.
- Workers should make customers feel welcome with a thumbs-up, hand signals or a verbal greeting,
- Abide by state and local laws
Pertinent Comment
“We have a responsibility to get this right, and sometimes doing the right thing takes time,” a company spokesman said Wednesday.
In contrast to other business owners who demand the right to open when they want unders no conditions at all, McDonald's says it has a responsibility to do things right.
Should there be a legal responsibility or is it simply good business?
Mish