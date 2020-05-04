Massive Drop in Homebuyer Interest

Homebuyer interest is down amdid rising concerns about seemingly everything.

Can virtual tours, phone calls and video conferences replace the real thing?

Point2Point conducted a survey of real estate agents and professionals nationwide to find out.

So far, the answer is no as Real Estate Agents Assess the Post-Pandemic Future of Homebuying.

The bulk of the agents who took the survey (77%) stated that they noticed quite a massive drop in homebuyers’ interest, or at the very least a drop in the decision to act on it.

65% of agents stated that they are either extremely anxious or very worried and concerned about the future of their business.

Almost half of the respondents (47%) expected at least 50% of their business to simply vanish following this period of inactivity. Those who were slightly more optimistic were, once again, a very small minority.

How Big of a Financial Loss

How long do you think it will take to get back on track?

I suspect the majority (63% at 6 months or less ) are way off base.

From restaurants to hotels to home buying, Don't Expect a Return to Normal This Year

Mish