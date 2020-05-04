Mish Talk
Massive Drop in Homebuyer Interest

Mish

Homebuyer interest is down amdid rising concerns about seemingly everything.

Can virtual tours, phone calls and video conferences replace the real thing?

Point2Point conducted a survey of real estate agents and professionals nationwide to find out.

So far, the answer is no as Real Estate Agents Assess the Post-Pandemic Future of Homebuying.

  • The bulk of the agents who took the survey (77%) stated that they noticed quite a massive drop in homebuyers’ interest, or at the very least a drop in the decision to act on it.
  • 65% of agents stated that they are either extremely anxious or very worried and concerned about the future of their business.
  • Almost half of the respondents (47%) expected at least 50% of their business to simply vanish following this period of inactivity. Those who were slightly more optimistic were, once again, a very small minority.

How Big of a Financial Loss



How long do you think it will take to get back on track?



I suspect the majority (63% at 6 months or less ) are way off base. 

From restaurants to hotels to home buying, Don't Expect a Return to Normal This Year

Mish

Comments (2)
TimeToTest
TimeToTest

I fully expect the Fed/gov to step in and buy mortgages to allow people to live in their house indefinitely.

There is a neighborhood being erected near my house that went bankrupt in 2008. They just restarted construction on it about a couple months ago. I doubt it gets finished this time either. I know a business owner that just had 4 neighborhood dirt work contracts postponed.

I live in one of the fasted growing most stable markets in America.

