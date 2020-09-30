TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Mass Airline Layoffs On Deck and They Will Hurt Trump

Mish

Airlines are slated to layoff tens of thousands of workers on October 1.

Mass Airline Layoffs in Swing States

Please consider Mass Airline Layoffs in Swing States Would Further Imperil Trump by Bloomberg writer Joshua Green. 

If the government’s payroll support program for airlines is allowed to expire as scheduled on Wednesday, the airlines say they’ll cut tens of thousands of jobs—many concentrated in battleground states including North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

For months, airlines and workers’ unions have been imploring Congress and the president to extend that payroll aid, without any success. Over the summer, airlines including American, United, Spirit, and Delta filed notices under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that they are planning to lay off tens of thousands of workers beginning Oct. 1. Together, those airlines operate hubs in Phoenix, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Miami, and Houston.

American’s plan to cut 19,000 jobs will hit Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Spirit will cut about 1,000 jobs in Florida. United expects to furlough around 12,000 workers, even after reaching an agreement with its pilots’ union on Monday to avoid almost 4,000 job cuts. In addition, WARN filings show that there will be thousands more layoffs in these states from smaller airlines, concessionaires, airport restaurants, and other ancillary services.

Puzzled?

Trump claims people were making more being unemployed with $600 a week Covid checks than they made being employed.

Trump is correct in his claim, but it will cost him dearly at the polls.

Out of the multi-trillion stimulus deal passed in the Spring, airlines only got $25 billion.

Mass layoffs start tomorrow.

Green is puzzled why Trump did not agree to do more. 

The most likely answer is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded more. Trump won't ever be seen openly supporting the demands or proposed deals of Democrats.

Stubbornness 

In the debates Tuesday evening, Trump repeated his stance that mail-in voting is crooked and that he would not pledge to honor the results of the election.

That stance has his core voters cheering, but Trump does not need votes from his rabid fans. He desperately needs votes of independents and women.

Not being willing to accept a peaceful transfer of power following an election is guaranteed to cost him votes.

For a discussion of the debate, please see Presidential Debate Synopsis: Pitiful and Painful to Watch

What About Trade Deals, NATO, Deficits?

Trump changes his mind on trade deals, budget deficits, NATO, China, troop removal, etc., so often that it is hard to take anything he says seriously.

Yet, here he is, sticking to his guns.

Narcissistic Necessity 

Some might suggest Trump understands he might lose and is falling back on his only chance of success, a court decision.

I dispute that notion. Trump is the biggest narcissist in history. He would never admit he could lose in a fair election. 

Out of  narcissistic necessity Trump has convinced himself the election is crooked, that he can do no wrong, that the silent majority loves him, and the polls are all wrong.

Pissing in the Wind

Trump stands pissing into a strong wind, denying that he is getting wet. 

He is delusional. 

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-8
Sechel
Sechel

At this point nothing hurts Trump any further. I think he's simply too damaged especially after last night's debate. If you support Trump its strictly because you either hate Democrats or are dreaming of ending Roe v Wade and immigration

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Delusional.

Check.

As are the people listening to him and hearing exactly what they want to hear. The comments on your debate thread clearly show that.

But we live in a. time of mass delusion......driven by social media. Trumpites aren't the only delusional people. They just happen to be a little more wildly delusional that some others. But delusions abound on the left too.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump is claiming the voting is rigged because he's given up on trying to convince voters and has moved onto his final strategy, invalidating as many votes against him as possible until he's declared the winner. His goal is additionally to convince the public a winner in the election is unknowable and to acquiese to a court solution or a sstate legislature driven one.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Mass lay-offs have to hurt Trump. The only question is the timing. It's getting awfully close to election time and most minds are made up at this point. The lay-off would matter more if there were another month or two for the hurt to set in.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

33 days till election.
14 days till Boris Brexit Bonanza.
1 day till mass layoffs begin.

ladros
ladros

I disagree, this is going to hurt Biden, Trump wants to reopen the economy, Biden wants to shut it down.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Presidential Debate Synopsis: Pitiful and Painful to Watch

Wow, what an embarrassment for the US.

Mish

by

teejaytrader

Trump Says Taxes are "Fake News": He Has an Easy Way to Prove It

Are Trump's taxes fake news? That's what Trump says.

Mish

by

Carl_R

2nd High-Quality Poll Has Biden Ahead By 9 In Pennsylvania

ABC/WaPo puts Biden up by 9 in Pennsylvania.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Election 2020 What States are In Play?

I was mocked on Twitter today for saying "Georgia was in play". Is it?

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

What Happens if Trump Refuses to Leave?

Trump will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Mish

by

Sechel

An Easy Way to Solve the Mail-In Vote Dilemma

There is one simple thing you can do to help ensure your vote gets counted.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump Taps Amy Barrett to Replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is Trump's pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Senate Surprises: What to Look Out For in the Election

The Democrats are favored to win the Senate primarily because they win a 50-50 tie and Biden is expected to beat Trump. But the range of possibilities is huge.

Mish

by

AshH

US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion

The US international trade deficit jumped again in August.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Fed Study Shows the ECB Made a Huge Mistake With Negative Rates

ECB Punishes Banks With Negative Interest Rates

Mish

by

TimeToTest