Maryland Governor and Trump Feud Over Covid-19 Testing

Trump Blasted Maryland Governor Larry Hogan after Hogan ordered test kits from South Korea.

Republican governor of Maryland says he has 'no idea why' Trump blasted him at briefing

Hogan told MSNBC that he and other governors had "a great conversation" with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during a conference call and "then somehow it went off the rails yesterday in that press conference. But I have no idea why."



During Monday's White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Trump said each governor had been given a list of labs in their states that could help increase their capacity to test their residents for the virus.



"The governor from Maryland didn’t really understand the list," Trump said. "He didn’t understand too much about what was going on. So now I think he’ll be able to do that. It’s pretty simple, but they have tremendous capacity, and we hope to be able to help him out."



Hogan announced Maryland had purchased 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea. After a question about why Hogan had to order tests from overseas if there were enough in the U.S., Pence said he didn't know when Hogan placed the order but he "wouldn't begrudge him or his health officials for ordering tests." He then referred to a map showing the labs available to help process coronavirus tests in Maryland. Pence said had assured Hogan the administration would "open up all of those facilities."



"Take a look at that map," Trump said. "If the Governor of Maryland could have called Mike Pence, he could have saved a lot of money. I don’t think he needed to go to South Korea. I think he needed to get a little knowledge, would have been helpful," Trump added.



Responding to Trump's comment, Hogan told MSNBC Trump "basically said we didn't have to go to Korea because look at all these things we have in our state. Well, they aren't tests. They're good labs that don't have any tests."

Hogan is chairman of the National Governors Association and a Republican.

This public feud cannot do Trump any good. Nor did Trump's Lysol Moment: His Most Ridiculous Comment Ever.

Mish