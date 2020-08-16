Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Made in Hong Kong Label Will Vanish, New Tariffs Start

Mish

The US government says Hong Kong goods for export to US must be relabelled ‘Made in China’.

New Tariffs on Goods From Hong Kong

Under national security law: Hong Kong’s US exports to be relabelled ‘Made in China’ starting September 15.

The move, in accordance with the suspension of the Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992 and the invoking of US President Donald Trump’s executive order on “Hong Kong Normalisation”, will see Hong Kong companies subjected to the same trade war tariffs levied on mainland Chinese exporters, should they make products subject to these duties.

The move is “due to the determination that Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous to justify differential treatment in relation to China”.

The main drawback is US corporations will no longer be able to sell some exports to Hong Kong. 

Analysts have said that the more significant among the flurry of US trade actions against Hong Kong in recent weeks has been the rolling out of export controls, which means importers in the city cannot access certain sensitive American technology. This could hamper university research and even access to consumer technology, analysts and industry figures have warned.

Trumpian Logic in Question

Once again we have a peculiar Trumpian security setup.

If selling "sensitive" goods to Hong Kong is a security risk, it already was a security risk.

The Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong did not change any security risks. 

If there was no security risk last year, there is none now. If there is a risk now, the same risk existed a year ago.

Hong Kong Distances From US Suppliers 

Arthur Lee Kam-hung is the CEO of Hong Kong X’tals, a manufacturer of hi-tech components used in 5G base stations and autonomous vehicles. His firm sells some products out of Hong Kong, but he said the new rules will not affect him much, since the company has already distanced itself from an “outdated” and “volatile” American market.

Lee added that the trade war made him diversify some material sourcing away from the US, but that Trump's policies and sanctions make him “very worried” about dealing with the US. “We will hold off on any investment or sourcing on the US market,” he said.

Trump already drove Hong Kong importers away from US producers. 

We call this a "Win".

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

78 days till election. Are you tired of all the easy trade wins yet?

Sechel
Sechel

I don't have a problem with Hong Kong goods saying Made in China. China essentially controls sovereignty except Trump's motives are very suspect. So while I don't have a theoretical issue I think Trump is using Hong Kong for his own political an personal reasons. He's putting his interests above the nations and that concerns me. Trump is undoing everything Richard Nixon did in opening up China. And while some may lament a seemingly unfair balance of payments declaring war against China is not a winning strategy for the United States.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Post Office Warns 46 States It Cannot Handle a Surge in Ballots

The USPS warns it cannot handle a late surge of mailed ballots. It's own measures are a big part of the reason.

Mish

by

jeff44

Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

As widely expected, Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

ski24

Facebook Draws a Line on Hate Speech (Right Under Its Pocketbook)

Facebook's rules are rife with favoritism. Let's take a look.

Mish

by

Stuki

Is Kamala Harris a Nauseating Political Opportunist?

That's the claim I made yesterday following Biden's selection of Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Republicans are in a No-Win Position on the Post Office

Concerns mount over delayed mail and possible election fraud.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election

Nate Silver's model shows Biden is favored to win the election in November with odds of 71-29.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Huge Opening for Election Fraud by Trump

Trump's claims on mail-in-voting are hugely contradictory. Let's investigate in detail.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

The Wonders of Free Money in Two Pictures

Advance retail sales have recovered to the trendline.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Kamala Harris May Kill Democrats' Hopes of Winning the Senate

Biden's VP running mate, Kamala Harris, may put an end to Democrats' Senate takeover hopes.

Mish

by

Mish

Trump's Tech War with China Could Cost Apple Dearly

Apple is about to lose a $44 billion market thanks to president Trump.

Mish

by

Scooot