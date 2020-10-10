TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Long Bond Bears Should Fear a Huge Short Squeeze

Mish

Speculators are net short a record number of 30-year long bond contracts.

Record Short Position

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) COT report shows Record Bets Against the 30-Year Treasury Bond.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 30-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 230,312 contracts on Oct. 6, a record, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.  

The 30-year yield, which moves inversely to prices, has rallied to a four-month high since August, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the central bank would allow periods of higher inflation in order to average its target 2% rate.

Bets on lower bond prices have also been fueled by expectations that the nascent U.S. economic recovery will continue, as investors await an additional round of fiscal stimulus from lawmakers and breakthroughs in the search for a vaccine against COVID-19.

30-Year Long Bond Yield 

30-Year Long Bond Yield 2020-10-07

March 6 Long Bond Position

Long Bond COT Position March 6

Treasury Bears Pile On

The 30-year long bond yield is about where it was on March 6.

Yet speculators keep piling on with record bets.

Short Squeeze Coming

Any bit of sustained economic weakness will cause the long bond yield to drop blowing the long bond shorts out of the water.

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

Elliott Wave technical analysis. On the 30 year US bond price chart between August and December 2019 was a clear triangle, which means the pattern off the October 2018 low had one more upward move. That move was a strong rally into the March 2020 highs. Since then a larger triangle has formed during COVID, so the price rally off the October 2018 lows has another major move that should challenge all-time highs.

Scooot
Scooot

Aren’t many of them short against long positions in physical bonds?

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

23 days till election.
5 days till Boris Brexit Bonanza.
4 days for Trump to end up on ventilator?

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

If I understand it correctly, the short sellers are signalling higher mortgage rates (higher yields).
Since the inmates are in charge of the asylum, on a 30-year time scale, it would be wise to short the dollar.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Forget about a new stimulus bill before the election.

Mish

by

davebarnes2

Trump Triples Down on Failed Strategies

Trump made two politically bad moves today, both related to Covid.

Mish

by

Cowpoke

10% of Adults Didn't Have Enough to Eat in the Previous 7 Days

Census Bureau stats show an increasing number of people are struggling with rent, food, and job losses due to Covid.

Mish

by

long memory man

Trump Threatens China With a "Big Price" for Covid

Trump again blames China for unleashing Covid on the world. VP Pence did the same.

Mish

by

long memory man

Trump Refuses to Participate in a Virtual Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the next debate would take place virtually. Trump said no.

Mish

by

RunnerDan

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

I have some questions for Donald Trump and his supporters. As a bonus I have 26 direct quotes to ponder.

Mish

by

threeblindmice

The Stock Market and Gold are Up, Why?

Let's investigate claims as to why the market does this or that.

Mish

by

Realist

3,500 Corporations So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US

Thousands of companies file trade lawsuits against the US over Trump's tariffs.

Mish

by

TonGut

Second Debate Cancelled, Biden Wins by Default

Trump refuses to do a virtual debate so the sponsors formally cancelled the event.

Mish

by

bradw2k

When Does Trump Apologize to the Nation for His Reckless Behavior?

Let's fact check claims Trump made on September 21 at a Toledo, Ohio rally.

Mish

by

thedano1