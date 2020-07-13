Mish Talk
Lie of the Day From Mexico: "Virus Losing Intensity"

Mish

Mexico's President Lopez Obrador says the virus "is losing intensity". Facts suggest the opposite.

Mexico surpassed Italy in the number of Covid deaths and case counts have soared to record highs. Nonetheless, Obrador says the virus "is losing intensity"

."I want to tell you that the report is positive, is good, the conclusion is that the pandemic is decreasing, is losing intensity," Lopez Obrador said in a video address to the nation. 

"We have availability to receive patients. The other pandemic is the sensationalism from the conservative media, that's why we need to continue informing, they compare Mexico with other countries. Today I want to transmit tranquillity because we're improving facing professionally this pandemic," the President added.

Yesterday's Data

Top 10 Countries by Total Covid Deaths 2020-07-12

Mexico added 539 new deaths and although the curves are flattening, they are not pointing down.

Mexico 7-Day Moving Average Deaths

Mexico 7-Day Moving Average Deaths 2020-07-12

Mexico 7-Day Moving Average Cases

Mexico 7-Day Moving Average Cases 2020-07-12

There was an improvement in the number of deaths but that happened once before too. The number of cases is still on the rise and deaths tend to follow cases with a lag.

Dangerous Political Game

There is no way one can realistically brag about this data. 

It's possible the trends change right now, but it is a lie to say that have changed.

Obrador wants to spread confidence, but this will backfire if things worsen, as US president Donald Trump just found out.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Can’t blame this one on the Trumpster.

Sechel
Sechel

Seems lying about covid is the political norm here.

trump is claiming fauci has been wrong too often. this is absurd. he's been reflecting the evolving knowledge that we have on covid-19. as the information and understanding changes so has fauci's guidance. guess it was inevitable that trump would seek to discredit fauci who polls as more trustworthy than trump and has not been reflecting trump's message. besides trump turns on everyone eventually

White House attacks Fauci as states see record new coronavirus cases – live updates
White House attacks Fauci as states see record new coronavirus cases – live updates

White House aids have been briefing that Fauci made “mistakes” as over 40 states see increasing Covid-19 cases

White House seeks to discredit Fauci amid coronavirus surge
White House seeks to discredit Fauci amid coronavirus surge

Many of the past statements the White House is criticizing Fauci for are ones that were based on the best available data at the time and were widely echoed by Trump and other officials.

AbeFroman
AbeFroman

Anyone think Ron DeSantis will issue a mea culpa?

BillSanDiego
BillSanDiego

"...wrong too often. this is absurd. he's been reflecting the evolving knowledge..." That neatly summarized the stupidity of all this PREDICTING on anything. The future cannot be foretold and when we try we can do nothing but sow fear and dissention.

Anda
Anda

I guess "the conservative media" is different in Mexico from other countries in the region. "Opposition media" would likely be more correct, but I guess it sounds too conflictive.

Montana33
Montana33

We can’t trust numbers from Mexico, Brazil, Russia, and Iran among others. Our counts are too low due to too little testing but at least competent people in private industry are trying. Johns Hopkins and the covid-19 tracking project are our saviors.

